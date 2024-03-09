ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL New analyst hire

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Brent Key has hired Tim Salem the former Pitt, Illinois and UCF assistant coach as a Senior Football Advisor for Special Teams. Strong recruiter and goes way back with Key. Very strong coach on special teams and offense.

Should be able to help in multiple capacities.

Tim Salem - Football Coach - Pitt Panthers #H2P

Having spent more than three decades in collegiate coaching, Tim Salem boasts experience that is both extensive and diverse.
pittsburghpanthers.com pittsburghpanthers.com
 
