Excited for our team to continue our season and right now and play in a bowl game and to go down to Tampa and play a quality opponent in the game. It is something, I want to see our team not satisfied with getting to a bowl game, but building on the second part of the season and what we want it to be. This is something, we’ve got to continue the season. Last week was still in season. We will start practicing this week and moving into the weekend and then on the site of the bowl game as a continuation of the season. The biggest thing is for these seniors. They’ve done a lot for this program and this team and get a chance to play in a bowl game, the bowl game is a chance to build for the future and that is part of it, but make no mistakes it is about the seniors that have been here four, five, six years and they’ve done a great job of leading us all year and being strong in the locker room when coaches are not around.



Looking forward to playing a great opponent, it is not about who we play but making the most out of it and taking the older guys and preparing to play in a football game. Gasparilla Bowl is under a different name, I’ve gone there a couple of different times.







On keeping up with the bowl projections, not one bit or one second. The last hour I probably have, we have a lot going on in CFB and it is getting pretty busy and recruiting and having official visitors and unofficial visitors and out on the road.







We will play in that game and I coached at that school and went there with them and it is a chance to begin breakdowns and working on breaking down the games.







On bowl practices, 15 is the number of days, but it could be more or less, I want to be able to get our guys early on in shape so they hone their skills and get guys in great situational football like 3rd downs and red area and two minute and four minute situations and the first week will be good on good then a lot time on developmental games. The game is a on Friday and we will back it up one day and go from there.







On facing UCF, my alma mater versus my wife’s, but we are very united as one.







On playing in a bowl game out of the area, it is a big thing and our friends are staying in their own backyard, it is an experience of getting to extend the season. I think it is ludicrous people think there are too many bowl games. To be a coach sitting at home you would think a lot differently. To be at home to develop our team and to get one more game.







On getting early enrollees, we’ve talked about it, it would be a push to get them in and the guys would love to be it depends on the last finals and their graduation date.







On staff changes, I don’t think I’ve ever been on one staff without one.







On playing UCF, the greatest connection I have was meeting my wife down there and starting our family down there and my oldest dog down there. I have a lot of good friends and great relationships and we had some former players from UCF here last week that I coached. Building relationships.







On FSU, they went through that last year on their third QB and the adversity they went through, if you want to mark the good sign of a good football team, you lose two QBs and played well against a well-coached team. There are people who have to make those decisions, but as a casual observer and a massive fan of the game of football, I hate it for Florida State and Mike and his players.