NSD, it is a grind with bowl preparations and getting ready to play and signing day. With the early signing day and the transfers and the things involved with that. The staff and the recruiting staff got the papers in, texts and emails in early this morning. Helped us prepare for the game. This is a Thursday for us in game week mode it is a big day with game plan mode. We have 29 that have signed and 2-3 more out there that have announcements in the next couple of hours that we are crossing our fingers for. We hope to have more than 30 signees in for the early signing day. Out of the 20 of 29 will be mid-year guys and that could shoot up higher in the coming hours and days. Attacking the state of Georgia and the neighboring states as well. I’m excited about that and making an emphasis here in our home state. It is a good mix of guys developmental guys and guys who have a chance to make an immediate impact.



Luke Harpring, heck of a player, makes plays both sides of the ball and on special teams. We had him in camp for two years and my relationship with Matt he carried on what we saw, he is a tight end for us, he is a matchup guy for us 6’3” 220 and as a defensive player he can play standup OLB/DE type but we want him on offense to use his skillset and Luke and helping us as a core 4 special teams guy out of the gate.



On building up from the bottom, building the roster and roster management 85 guys but at the end of a season will be in the 70s and attrition is a big part of CFB and you want to build from the bottom up and improve that 50-70 range and that 40-75 range improves the depth of your special teams and guys who are a year or two out, outside of one or two guys you won’t change the game .



On the next Singleton-type guy in this class, we can’t predict that but it is a maturity thing and how they interact with the guys on the team and what they can do within the team. Hopefully we have that conversation next year.



On the QBs, we wanted two to have four on the roster and have two guys learn from veterans in our program with experience. They are similar in some ways but complemented in other ways and differences, those two guys. Philo set the all-time Georgia HS passing record in the championship game, obviously, I think he did it in one year less than the previous guy, that is a tremendous accomplishment. Graham the level of football he played at in HS and the people he has been around, they’ve done a great job. He is a gunslinger type and he will stand back in the pocket and make the throws. He reminds me of guy I coached several years ago and had success (Bortles). He is 6’6” and can help you.



On the portal approach, every year you tweak needs, it will be different and you will look at the needs you want to fill. How teams used free agency and how teams have used the draft to build rosters and supplement through free agency as a model. Like the Chiefs or 49ers and now Detroit is using it the right way.



On linebackers, when you build your roster in the old days you had this many SRs and JRs and underclassmen, we were very upside down there and there were some gapping holes, we filled them with one year guys this past year, but we don’t want to be in that cycle we wanted some guys with multiple years left and some guys to help.