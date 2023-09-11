JOL Mailbag 9/11 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

KQ- Probably LSU in 2003 when they beat UGA. I could feel the earth moving under my feet on the field at the end of the game as the Tigers came back and won the game. They also had killer press box food that was Cajun stuff and it was totally nuts from driving in with a bad bad bad hangover from NOLA to leaving and people throwing shit before and after at my friend's car that drove us.KQ- Independence Bowl in Shreveport was probably the worst all-around experience and as I recall the freaking food was like a mile away from the press box in the end zone or something stupid like that. Game was awful as well.KQ- Alpaca Chicken in the Triangle area. There are a couple but my favorite one is the OG one on Davidson Ave just off the Duke campus.KQ- Probably Taylor's Maid-Rite and their loose burger meat burger. That thing about ruined a rental car I had up in Iowa.KQ- I have no idea. My gut says LaMiles Brooks but that is just a wild guess.KQ- From the conversations I've had everything is on the table, but they have their hands full right now until the Edge construction begins as well as trying to get things set up for the season. They had people working in the suites as offices and all kinds of stuff going on in BDS. They only have so much bandwidth at the moment.KQ- I've heard that Cabrera wants GT to play one of the Cal schools as part of the rotation maybe getting out of Wake or Louisville (I'm sure they'd like to drop Clemson but that won't fly) if they are keeping the permanent rivals thing. That's just something I heard though through the grapevine. I have no idea how it will work honestly. Once the season got going I pushed that out of my brain for the moment.I'd think that Louisville and SMU might play since geographically that makes a little sense. I'd think SMU and Wake would make sense as well.KQ- GT won't push games. You have to pay money to do that and it is not a small amount. That is why the Ole Miss and Bama series are still on the books. Those two programs had to pay GT to not play them and push those games. You'd need both programs to want to push a game to avoid paying for it. Also Colorado has an issue now because they are moving back to the Big XII and they had a non-conference game in 2025 with Houston set up so that has to go away so there is no way in hell they want to reschedule two non-conference games two years out and have to get FBS opponents and have at least one be a P5. So no is the answer to your question.KQ- FSU is just pissed and wants to get out. That's how I read their posture. UNC and Clemson can raise an extra $5 million through multiple means so they didn't care and it just complicates things for them so it was an easy no if their leadership didn't see the rewards being lucrative enough.KQ- Stanford will be in the ACC. The Pac-12 TV deal expires after this year that was the whole issue and why the league broke up. They could not get a deal the majority of the programs agreed to.KQ- That is where the new money comes in. That is all in the contract with ESPN and there is language on how much money the league gets for adding additional teams. Those are baked into these TV deals.KQ- No the package expands.