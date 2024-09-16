ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS RECRUITING Hoops Scoop 9/16 visit season in full swing

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jul 10, 2006
77,457
284,263
113
43
East Cobb
Georgia Tech hoops starts fall practice shortly and Damon Stoudamire and his staff have a busy visit schedule with both OVs and unofficial visits.


A big man on campus


McVey had a great visit to Georgia Tech. The Jackets have been an early favorite to land the talented big man who is upping his game now at OTE Elite.

Tech had a pair of unofficial visitors as well


He is from my high school and is an interesting combo guard type who would fill the position at the end of the bench as a developmental player in the long term.


Top 2026 local kid

GT are still working to get either


On Wilson, it seems like Arkansas is still the favorite then UK and GT is third there. He would be giving GT a hometown discount to come, but that speaks a lot to his view of the GT staff they are even in that mix with schools throwing 7-figures at him.


I'm less sure about where things stand with Tiller. Tiller was at Auburn this weekend with Bruce Pearl. He visited GT on the 30th.


He will visit next month officially


He is also a down the line option still at this point.

On the point guard search



Easter OV'd last year to GT and Chatfield seems to be the guy they are locked into. Still digging into this.
 
  • Like
Reactions: jedara, Midtown404, masondollar7 and 19 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alex Farrer

HOOPS RECRUITING Target Matthew Gilhool...

Replies
5
Views
906
The Buzz - Members Only
GTDGN04
GTDGN04
Alex Farrer

FOOTBALL Full Game Preview for VMI at Georgia Tech matchup...

Replies
1
Views
513
The Buzz - Members Only
aerowreck15
aerowreck15
Kelly Quinlan
  • Locked
  • Sticky

HOOPS RECRUITING BIG BOARD OF OFFERS - CLASS OF 2025

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Alex Farrer

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Dalen Penson update coming tomorrow...

Replies
10
Views
1K
The Buzz - Members Only
Timharriott35
Timharriott35
Alex Farrer

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Latest on Rasean "Duke" Dinkins...

Replies
41
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
thrash15
T
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back