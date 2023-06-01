Good afternoon. My favorite time of the year has officially kicked off, and the Georgia Tech campus is filled with targets and potential targets looking to get an offer.



Should be a good day.



Among the guys I saw during registration was 2024 West Laurens T Jayden Todd, 2024 Warner Robins WR Cameron Flowers, and Rabun Gap OL Felix Doege, all who are camping.



Doege and Flowers already have offers, while Todd is looking to leave with one.



There’s a talented group of guys from Louisiana here, as well as a group from Southern Express 7v7 in Birmingham.



Omar Daniels is here too. The incoming transfer DB moves in tomorrow, but his brother is camping so he’s here today as well.



2026 Wesleyan QB Walker Kirkland is here as well. He impressed me at the Rivals Camp so this should be a good chance to see him again.



This thread will be locked for updates.