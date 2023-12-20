SHERRER



ON UCF’s offense, is very explosive and they have a QB who is seasoned QB and is like a middle fielder the way he deals the ball around, #7 is good, they’ve got size running the ball and the backs find the hole and then they have explosive outside guys, you can’t take away one piece and they make it hard to take away one thing, they are explosive Gus offense like usual.



On Gus, they have a variation of flavors of plays, they have certain runs they do against certain fronts and they have things they do with running QBs and they make you work against a lot of things and get you out of leverage and get you matched up one-on-one to take shots down the field. He has been running that for 20 years.



On how the season has worked for him, these couple of months seem like 10 years, it has been good because the players are smart guys and they understand and the staff has done a good job of helping. When you help another guy and lead a position to taking charge, coaches did a good job of helping take over. The Miami week was a whirlwind from 16-hour work days to 18-hour work days and guys are waiting on you to tell them what to do. Once we flowed through that week to the next it has gotten better. The players have helped and the players are getting accustomed to what I’m doing.



On how much he has tweaked things, I’ve done a little here and there, we took a lot of the terminology to tweak it and I had a learning curve and what do I call that so the players know what I’m saying and put the pressure on them. I’ve tweaked some things and had to show them how and what it is. It is hard to say, lot of similarities to what is being done before and now, it might be a better question for the players.



On the UCF’s third-down offense, when you play against an offense like this that is good in key areas, the things they try to do you counter it with a play or formation or tempo 3rd and 2 or 2nd and 1 putting your players on heels, offenses are trying to put you on your heels, a lot of that we have to adjust we operate the way we need to and you want to affect the QB.



On the changes on the D staff for the bowl game, We did this in their path and role and we expanded some roles and sub differently and players have helped with subs and cards and stuff like that, it was just like the change in midseason and everyone jumped in and said hey I need you do this. Everyone’s workload increased a little bit and that took the load off.



On dealing with this year and the changes, it is football and everything changes and that is football. If you can’t adapt to changes you will struggle with life. This the 6-7th different place, in HS people are different or living in different cities, I’m from the country, but people are all the same, I’ve adapting all my coaching career and I’m adapting now it is still 1st, 2nd and 3rd down, it part of the role of being in the coaching profession.