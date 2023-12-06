Georgia Tech continued bowl practice on Wednesday in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Per sources, due to recruiting a lot of the staff was on the road doing in-home visits so it was a fundamental day with the GAs stepping up. That is very typical of this time of year especially if you have a pre-Christmas bowl. Today was the second practice, they went yesterday as well.



JAYLON KING



It is exciting and rewarding to see all my hard work paying off through challenges both injuries and playing behind people. I waited it out and it is a rewarding feeling.



On the bowl game, consistent warm weather and Florida typically has nice weather and being able to practice when it is warm is what I’m looking most forward to.



On the rehab to get back, "It was tough mentally and physically. I had a similar injury going into my freshman year. So I kind of knew the rehab process, but since I actually broke my right leg rehab process was a little bit longer and then I'll say is hardest mentally, just because of how long I waited. To be able to earn that starting job and they'll be taken away like that. So there was doubt they're pretty much crept into that. What I was doing wasn't enough. So I'd say that was the hardest part for me."



On approach for practice, the rewards and accolades didn’t change anything for me. I'm the same guy I am every day.



On the trajectory of the program, "the very minimum is a bowl game. I expect to be competing for ACC championship each year, winning no less than nine games each year and pretty much playing in a NY6 Bowl. The program is moving in the right direction. I feel like I feel like everyone in the program has actually had the ability to win now. And I feel like we've brought that too with this program with this coaching staff and just pretty much what (Key) believes I feel like years past we were going out there playing not to lose. Not actually going out there thinking we were going to win the game or we had a chance to win the game. So I felt like the success that we had this year people actually are gonna believe and buy into. We can win. I mean, the games that we lost, we lost in the fourth quarter. We were always competitive for the most part. So once we walk into the small details and fix those, I feel like this would be a 9-10 win team each year at the minimum."



ON UCF and the approach to bowl practice, "we are doing a little bit of both (fundamentals and UCF prep). We are working on a lot of fundamentals, getting back into the groove of things, but then also starting to take a look at UCF. They have a couple of familiar faces. And I mean, just watching the interview has so many late games they're getting to be on before I started seeing them a couple of times before we played



On the post-bowl, I’m going to train and pursue my NFL dreams, I have not chosen who I’m going to train with.





JAMAL HAYNES



On getting recognized, I’ve been blessed to show my talent on the field, the recognition is not a big deal, I’m a team player and I feel like if you do your job the recognition will come.



On progress as A RB, I’ve improved on self-scouting and improved in the film room on taking on that position change and the second part has been taking on those challenges. Getting used to the fast pace of football and getting used to my first snaps, but that improved as we progressed.



Most proud of, persistent, we kept fighting and kept going and that is where we see a leap forward and we’ve kept up that fight.



On preparing for the bowl game while being excited as well, we want everyone to be excited that it is the first bowl game since 2018 and we are going to try to win the game and be prepared to win the next game.



On UCF, I know a few kids Kobe Hudson and Javon Baker, they have really good players, and we get 13-15 extra practices for our young guys



On expectations rising, we are expecting to go to a bowl game every year from here on out, just going into this bowl game. This is not our top goal, we want the ACC Championship and to be in the playoffs.



On the change of pace with Dontae Smith in the RB rotation, I think that starts with a great relationship with Dontae and we have a great 1-2 punch with Tae and even the other RBs in that room and we are going to encourage each other.





EDDIE KELLY



On playing UCF again, I know a lot of those kids and the goal is to go into Tampa and take over Tampa.



On full circle moment playing in RayJay, I’ll say yes the bowl game is in Tampa and it is too cold for me and I’m excited to go make plays in the Bucs stadium again.



On playing a full season, expectations being met here, coming in here, my expectations my mom told me to shoot for the stars, it is a 12-game playoffs, if we win games we will be there. Those are our expectations as a team, I wish you all could see how the team is, this is a great program.



On how important for the season to end with win over UCF, it is very important to go into the offseason with a win and you’ve got a tough opponent and it will make our offseason even better.



On working with Coach Coleman, I love Coach Coleman, he is phenomenal, he makes me get better every day and he is a great man outside of football and I’ve hung out with Coach Coleman and he gets me ready.



On having the extra practices, guys like Jay King we are going to send out right, this gives us time to work on our fundamentals and work on all the things coach Coleman has taught and work on our tools and fundamentals.