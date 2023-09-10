Russell Johnson
May 19, 2016
Still in the process of talking with several of the football visitors from this weekend, and trying to get a feel for what type of impact (if any) the delay and the performance on the field had on the guys that made the trip.
Here are my three biggest 2024 takeaways from those conversations-
1. GEORGIA TECH'S PUSH FOR KELL CB CEDRIC FRANKLIN REACHES NEW HEIGHTS
Cedric Franklin II was offered by the staff at Georgia Tech following an impressive performance during the Corky Kell 7v7 tournament that was held on GT's campus.
Many close to Franklin were not pleased with the timing of the offer, saying that the hometown team was far too late to offer.
Franklin scheduled an official visit with the staff, but first up was a trip to Charlottesville to see Virginia. The Cavaliers negatively recruited GT pretty strongly during the visit, and prior to leaving campus there he was committed to the coaching staff there.
As time has gone on, Georgia Tech has turned the heat up. Distance has started weighing in the mind of the Kell defensive back, as has the state of the UVA program.
Members of Franklin's family, per source, were unable to make the trip on Saturday for various reasons.
Franklin and those members of the family are expected to make a trip to Georgia Tech at some point this week.
From there, things could really heat up, and Franklin could be officially placed on flip watch.
2. KEEP AN EYE ON WESTLAKE OL DOMINIC STEWARD
Westlake has become a pretty significant pipeline for Georgia Tech in recent recruiting and transfer portal cycles.
After both Christian Peterson and Rae'Mon Mosby both fell down the recruiting board at their respective positions and landed elsewhere, many thought that any chances of a 2024 member of the GT recruiting class were gone.
Following a strong start to his senior season, OL Dominic Steward has quickly seen his stock rise. Currently committed to Troy, Steward has added offers from Missouri, Georgia State, and ECU.
"Georgia Tech has always been a dream school to me, so to be able to be on campus yesterday, and at Bobby Dodd, I was so excited to be there," said Steward after the visit. "Coach [Geep] Wade said that Georgia Tech is fired up about me. Athletic offensive tackles like myself are exactly what Tech needs and what Tech and himself love to recruit."
Keep an eye on this one. I don't think this is the last you'll hear of Steward.
3. DELAYS, TIMING CUT VISIT SHORT FOR MILTON LB JACOREY STEWART
The kickoff of the game on Saturday was originally set for around 1pm on Saturday afternoon. With kickoff at that time, most recruits had likely been on campus for multiple hours. With a 2+ hour delay due to the weather in the area, it was a (pun intended) perfect storm for some unfortunate results in recruiting.
While most recruits I have talked to stayed through the delay, Milton LB Jacorey Stewart and his family had a prior commitment that forced them to leave campus during the game on Saturday.
Stewart wasn't able to have any real conversations with the coaching staff, but has already locked in plans with LB coach Kevin Sherrer and DC Andrew Thacker to be in attendance for the matchup against Bowling Green scheduled for later this month.
More to come.
