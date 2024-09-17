Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. VMI. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.Mission complete. We came out and took care of business. Cleaned up some things from the previous week and were able to get the backups game repsSomething that has not been as clean the last 2 weeks is our zone run game. Here we have outside zone to the weak side. Me personally, i would’ve like King to check this run to the strong side(to the offense respective right) bc i don’t like the leverage the OL has on the defense here. You have defender in the box outside shoulder of the left tackle that appears not accounted for plus penetration inside by the DT. Im not an OL specialist, but i think Brown should come off that double and try to reach block that edge defender. Gotta be better at our bread and butterWe need this same type intensity every game. Harvey is in a deep 3rd. He has no vertical threats, so he settles & read the routes combo. This is how you drive on the ball and make play on 3rd down behind the sticksIt only takes person to turn a TD into a TFL. We have everything we want here on this Inside Zone run. We need #54 Jordan Williams to be an athlete. Williams comes off the double team and appears to take a bad angle toward the 2nd level defender. If Jordan just simply get in the way, Haynes is running off his butt and into the end zone untouched. Instead, it’s a lost of 3ydsSee how easy plays can be made when you drop in the proper area. Good play by #44 Efford on the HB screenGood to see us get reps on vertical passing game. Both WRs running deep over routes. Appear to have a coverage bust by VMI, good throw by KingA classic Cov 3 beater with both inside receivers running verticals. QB is reading the safety rotation. The QB will throw to the opposite side of wherever the deep middle safety rotates. I really believe if Boyd consistently catches the ball, he will be a huge miss match problem for every team on our scheduleThe biggest revelation in the game was how well off we are at RB. Seeing Carrie in the open field moving fluidly and instinctively transferring the ball to the outside arm mid cut was cold that i had to clip this.