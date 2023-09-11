Couch Coach vs SCST

Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. SC State. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.A win is a win. I felt like we did what we needed to do on offense vs. an inferior opponent. As for the defense, there is good bit of meat on the bone that needs to be rectified rather quickly.Let’s take look at some clips of what we did well and some clips of what we may need to clean up onHere we have a man blitz with with DE dropping as hole player or as spy. The pressure up the middle causes an errant throw for the INTIf i could point to one big improvement on offense, it has to be perimeter & TE blocking. Here is a great block by #12 Blaylock to spring Cooley for another 10-15ydsHere is a great job by the OL blocking the 6man blitz. Good concept by OC Faulkner by utilizing the entire end zone with zig at front line and digs at the back line giving Haynes a nice window to drop the ball into Blaylock for the TDState found some success with the option. Appears to be power/ load option here. They caught us in man coverage, which eliminates the nickel back in the run fit. The Playside DE takes himself out the play by crash too hard inside with no dive present. He needs on the QB and the play side LB should be screaming to the pitchGap integrity was an issue that occurred quite a bit that led to some big gains. Although a busted play, keys need to read and plays need to made MLB #13 Moala keys are G-C-G thru to the RB. With all 3 down blocking left . He needs to be ready to fill that play side Agap. Instead he inexplicably jumps to the right and gets him himself sealed by the LG for the big gainOne way to stop the option is to blow it up before it gets started. Great job here by #11 Harris getting to his key and stopping the play. Reminiscent of when CGC had to sit him out of practiceWhat the first two weeks confirmed for me is the speed and playmaking ability at the WR & RB position has been revamped and improved. Good job by the OL giving Haynes time. Nice sluggo by Singleton making the CB spin like the wheel on Prices is Right.One those plays you might not want to run with the 4th string RB. There is an overhang defender in the alley. Past yrs, this is crack back blockFor a TD, but with the rule changes this is a bit more difficult. If we get this blocked correctly, it goes for a big gain or probably a TD. Dickens has do better job getting a piece of that guy in the alley to at least have a chanceIf we want to be the team i think we can be then we have to make these plays. This is unacceptable from Brooks and the CB, who both could’ve stopped him short of the 1st downSame way i thought MacKenny should be the LT, #4 Oliver needs to be at one of the LB slots. He brought a different physicalness that is desperately needed. State has numbers but watch Oliver fights thru the block and makes the tackle on the ball carrierAnd this is why Oliver needs to be playing bc we have LBs not reading the picture in front of them. #7 Tatum has a Guard pulling in front of him and instead of flowing the pulling action. He steps inside and get sealed by the OL. Miles should tackling thru this guy due to there is no where for RB to go. Very poor effort but i noticed he grabbed his right shoulder after the playBeing a good LB is knowing what the guys are doing in front of you. This is an excellent job by #44 Efford. He knows the DL is slanting left and if the run comes to his side, he can slow play it bc his gap directly in front. Good job taking the on the OL and making the strip in the gap. THIS IS FUNDAMENTAL LB play!I can assure you another team will try this. Good job by the DE forcing the quick pitch. LBs are in trouble Here. I was always taught a RB shouldn’t be able to block LB 1on1. #7 Tatum has to be better disengaging the block, but he did force the back in side. #13 Moala needs to be getting over the the top and filling the lane. I guess we should SCST credit for executing as wellI hope i don’t have to eat my words but the MacKenny and Fusile combo looks great together and should be the guys going forward. #2 Leonard has been a man blocking. I know he’s probably frustrated not getting many targets but he will be rewarded for his effort. look at MacNFus was down the left side of the line with the combo block and Mac comes off the double kicks out LB for untouched Cooley TD.A chefs kiss