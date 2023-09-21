Couch Coach vs. Ole Miss

Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. Ole Miss. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.Tale of 2 sides: Good offense and bad, low effort defense.Just bad defense. We can’t get lined up and get outflanked to the field side. #13 Moala is outta position. If he’s the MLB, the Mike and Nickel are always next to each other in a 4-2-5. So we are a man short for the run, the DE gets washed down and our nickel back dives off the diving board. Not a good way to start the gameGood offense- running inside zone. Look at how the OL pushed Ole Miss DL down the field and look how many yards Cooley went being untouched. Hole so big you can drive a Geep thru itBad defense- easy math here. Spread them out and count the box. 5v5 = QB draw. Would assume #44 is assigned this backside A gap but he’s engaged to with the TE. This is so painful toWatch from #14 King. He Looks like he is struggling to run and also appears he assumed that a tackle would be made. Poor angles byall the secondary playersAgain, we appear lost at the at the LB position. Split zone by Ole Miss. #13 Moala instead of flowing to the run, inexplicable follows the TE as if he has him in Man2man which takes him out of the play as the unblocked defender. Poor angle by King againSo far the RPO game has been amazing for us and has yielded some big gains. When you are running the ball well it sucks up the LBs and leaves options open to exploitA throw Haynes probably wishes he could have back. Nice run route concept vs. man. This ball must be out front and maybe lower so only Blaylock can only make a play on itSmh. Play is doomed from the start. Blitzer blitzes late and is ineffective. The CB gets too far inside and loses leverage allowing the RB to get the edge. LB gets leg whipped to the ground and Brooks hesitant to use that shoulder to tackleThe game plan of Faulkner and crew was really good. They knew what exactly to expect from Goldings defense and good plays to attack with. Here is missed opportunity. The chemistry btw King and Singleton appears to be really good but Haynes locked onto him and missed the TE here for an easy TD. Still almost a great catch here