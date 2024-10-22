Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. Notre Dame. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.My keys to winning the game was:Secondary tacklingBeing able to pass and take advantage of man coverageSecondary tackling was horrible and I thought Pyron did ok vs man but his 2 INTs, i believe he would want back bc both should’ve been big plays for us. Experience reared it’s ugly head as wellOh, and if anyone tells you we lack physicality in the trenches, particularly, on the DL. Tell them to Just watch the LOS and watch how well the DL played this gameThe absence of Efford was evident early on. Here we have a TE screen. Every defender should be cognizant of the formation and offensive alignment. Some miscommunication by the safety andLB Butler as both cover the RB out of the backfield leave the TE alone for a 10 yd gainTypical stuff that made this game so frustrating for coaches and fans to watch. Again formation and alignment tells you a lot. TE has a tight split . 9x out of 10 he’s either dragging or trying to pin a defender. The safety goes inside instead outside to the flat, which is his assignment. The CB doesn’t bring his lower half or arms and whiffs on the tackle. This play should have been a 3rd down stopAnother missed assignment by the youngster. ND run read option with TE leaking to the flat. We have an unblocked defender here to make the play but instead, Butler and the Safety both take the TE to the flat creating a hole for Riley Leonard to scamper in for the TDI thought Zach played solid. He showed he can really throw it. This is something fans have been asking for all season with the intermediate passing. Glad for the completion but i also believe the OL protection was good enough to wait on the wheel route by the RB for a tuddyThis is one of the plays Zach may wish he can have back. You have Cover 1 hole from ND. ZP stared at Singleton but did not trust to it. I posted 2 clips so you can see the hesitation by the deep safety. If Singleton is a 10.2 sprinter as we know, you got let this rip and let him run under it. Even Rutherford on the over route with the defender trailing is a better option. Just needed to throw it with air and upfield. All are better then throw to Jannah who gave on the route as wellGreat play by ND. The DE makes this happen by crashing hard to influence the give. If he feathers like most unblocked EMLOS does, Pyron would keep and followthe pullers with a really great chance of picking up the 1st down.GT secondary this is how you break down and tackleOur Special Teams are Special and not in a good way.Assignment and execution. For one, this is the longest developing fake punt I’ve ever seen. I know this is seldom something our guys see, but backside edge guy cannot fold inside like that. Bailey Stockton, i know you are a wide WR, but this is poor here. I need you to go at the ball carrier and not dive. This is a play we need to get back in the game and it has to be madeLike i tell my teenage daughter as she’s about to start driving. Don’t assume anything. A blinker doesn’t mean someone is going to turn. A red light doesn’t mean everyone is going to stop. Make sure the action is completed before executing your maneuver. Taye Semore is the safety valve here. He needs to carrying out his assignment every time towards the flat or things like this will happen. His assumption the ball will be kicked cost seconds and gave the kicker enough time to get by him to sticks.Another one ZP wants back. Footwork appear to have gotten lazy and flatfooted due it being short throw. IMO, that is what led to the ball sailing over Singleton head. A better throw and this is going a long way due to everyone having their back turned their respective receiver