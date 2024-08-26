Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on the field vs. FSU. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.BpBuSp 😂😂😂😂 (Big people beat up small people)We use to laugh at these silly acronyms bc they brought no substance and the meaning didn’t translate to the field, but maybe Brent he was on to something. We saw the GT offensive and defensive line absolutely manhandle a FSU group that was highly touted by many into a statement victory. What made the game so great, imo, is we were sound on both sides of the ball, executed at a high level but left a lot of meat on the bone to keep us hungry for weeks to come. Let’s get into it:A lot of first drive nerves. Our LBs early on were not getting in position or being decisive. Efford #44 keys are the C-G-T thru to the backs. When you get: Down block , down block + kick out = ball or a puller is coming in that gap that just opened. Efford takes a false step to his left instead filing the hole which leads to a big game.Similar setup up, same result with an unblocked LB not making the play. First, as a washed LB vs split backs we were taught to cross read when reading the Splits backs. so the same T-G read key and reading the opposite side RB. This is to protect you vs the split action we got here. Nonetheless, the Nickel blitzes & leverage the ball inside to the backer. Tatum #0 should immediately be filling that gap when he sees the front side handoff and making a TFL. It also doesn’t help that Omar Daniels slipsNerves settled. Let’s play football!!! This is how you play LB. You see it, you trust it, you make the play!!! Butler #15 sees the puller on the counter GH action and immediately shoots down hill with no hesitation off of the puller’s buttcrack to make the TFL.KQ has been singing the praises of Jackson Hawes and now i see why. Here we have Counter GH with the HBack being a lead blocker off of jet motion. Creative playcall that has variants built off it.Dylan Leonard was really good at blocking in space. Jackson maybe even better.The game ball goes to the DB room, Cory Peoples, Ricky Brumfield. The Shark Identity makes sense. The football was blood in the water and the DBs swarm to the ball and didn’t care who was in there way. Look at how 195lb #5 CPL takes on the block from Kyle Murdock. Being the hammer and setting edge allowing LBs toFree flow inside out unabated to make tackles.This is sound team defense. No hesitation. Daniels insert as the force guy (container of the in the run fit) and leverages the ball to all of help inside for a short gainMissed opportunity. This is one i believe King would like to have back with FSU in man coverage on the RPO. This should’ve been a handoff on the jet motion. With the DE crashing, we have 2v2 with Haynes lead blocking for Rutherford. It probably would be a house call or atleast 10-15yds min if he gave itGet familiar with a few words/phrases. Overload blitzes, mugging gaps and sim pressure. Here we sent a load blitz to the RB side. This is to get the RB to stay in and block or for a hot throw. Great disguise by #3 Harvey. He looked like he was going with the WR up the field but dropped into a Cov 2 flat defending CB. Great tackleWhen you draw a play up and it is executed just as it is drawn up on the board. Here we have the GT counter play. The backside FSU LB Doesn’t read his keys and follow the puller in front of him. We get the perfect kick by the Guard Fusile and seal by the Tackle Brown (?). We are off to the racesTears of joy. GT fans have been begging for an attacking style defense that dictates what the offense does. Here we have LBs mugging the gaps(Standing in) and 6 defenders at the LOS to influence the protection to get a numbers. We want the Center to slide left to the 3 defenders left and have the RB plug in & help with the other 3 defenders. With the center sliding left, we now have our numbers advantage bc we will blitz 2 at the RB bc he is perceived to be weakest pass blockerVery reminiscent of the good ole days with TenutaIf teams going to play man vs us, this is going tobe a tough matchup for LBs to guard Avery Boyd. This here is another RPO off of the split zone action. The acceleration by Boyd is very noticeable. Another dynamic weapon. I gasped seeing #1 Blackburn (?) getting rolled up onThis is one of those plays you question why the player was playing peekaboo but when you analyze it, you just have to laugh. This is good GT but a lot of bad FSU. I’m 98% sure this was designed to hit in the front aide Agap. The G-C-G should’ve pulled, down block, block with a trap block being made on the DT. #8 Makius doesn’t allow the RG to down block him and stands him up. The pulling OL can’t find his assignment and so he decides to cornhole his RG in the same gap leaving the Agap wide open. Great job by #44 Efford going to his gap and bringing the lumber knocking Toafili back. Look a the pursuit behind Efford. All of the DBs are there if there was a missed tackle as wellFirst time we seen a healthy LaMiles Brook in about 18months and he looked like a totally different player. There is no fear or hesitation. Takes on the blocker and knifes in for the TFLHow do you allow two 4th & long conversions? By having 1 guy out of 11 being out or not in positionInexplicably, Efford gets width as the TE goes to the flat, now you have 2 defenders in the same zone. This is not smart football. Those multiple steps to the left gives DJU the window to make the completionThe CB received the blame but was it really his fault? To the RB side, we have another overload Safety blitz. To the naked eye, it appears #23 Tobe was cooked on a slant route but let’s look closer, particularly at the DE up top. The DE is dropping into coverage as the hole or spy defender. Issue here is the DE doesn’t get in front of the QB line of sight. It he did, it would’ve gave him an opportunity to make a play, close the window down to make it a tougher, or make DJU hold the ball an extra second for the safety to get the sackStepping into this week like: