FOOTBALL Couch Coach vs. Duke

Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. Duke. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.

Not flashy, not memorable but a good win nonetheless. Not many teams can say they knocked off a 5-0 team.

giphy.gif


I thought our QB run game was a bit off. 1) Is this an actual read option? Given how we left the end man unblocked, i would think so. These are the times i wish i had the All-22 view, bc this looks like it should’ve been a toss to Haynes (yes we scored anyway) for a 1v1 opportunity to race to the end zone. 2) Why King decided to disregard his blockers and duck inside? If he stays outside and ducks off Fusile butt, there is a better chance he scores
giphy.gif


The biggest bye week adjustment on defense imo, were: improving our contains on the edge and putting Van Den Berg in the starting lineup. Here is a great example of being good at containing. Here the LB and DB do a good taking their inside shoulder and attacking the outside shoulder of blockers to force the ball back inside. The past few weeks our force defenders have been taking on these blockers squarely giving up the edge. We also get to see the poor ACC officiating on display. This was a terrible spot as the runner appear short of the line to gain.

giphy.gif

giphy.gif


We did a better job at being a good teammate to execute our scheme. Great job by Efford here crossing the guard face and ramming the center in the side. This gets the down block and creates the number advantage for Van den berg loop around in the vacated gap for the sack.


giphy.gif


10 perfects and 1 missed assignment = a 4yd loss. If the LT makes the reach block just slightly, this loss turns into a big gain with only the deep middle safety to beat

Van Den Berg got his first start for GT and made it clear that it was his spot for good

giphy.gif


Great job here taking on the double, creating penetration vs the outside zone and getting in on the tackle. Triple play

giphy.gif


My favorite play of the game. Not sure if he lost sight of the back when the OLineman released him but great job by VanDenBerg retracing his footsteps and chasing down the ball carrier on the HB screen. Also, kudos to Gibbs, for taking on and taking out 2 blockers which gave us a clear path to the ball even if Jordan didn’t make the play

giphy.gif

DO YOUR ASSIGNMENT!!! Efford knows he has the RB in man coverage . The RB immediately released to the flat. Why are you hesitating???? Run to him and try to beat him to the spot. That slight hesitation allowed the RB to get the yardage needed to convert on 4th down


The biggest area where we need improvement on defense is our man blitz pass defense. If my math is correct, this is the 6-7th TD we’ve allowed off a man

giphy.gif


It appears someone didn’t do a man exchange or got the wrong call & is playing zone while everyone else is man. Unacceptable

giphy.gif


Here is a double A gap blitz, Tatum completely glitches out. It appears he’s playing zone instead of man and lets the receiver cross his face for an easy TD. This needs to be fixed immediately!!

giphy.gif


Haynes King is a man of few words but he was hot here. King reads the slot blitzer taking the RB and he tries to pull. If he pulls, it’s King and the Safety meeting at the 1st down line

giphy.gif


Clean up on aisle 11. So glad to see Haynes being back to himself. Very surprised he even played on a high ankle sprain. Another adjustment, We ran less inside/outaide zone and more power and counters. The results were a huge net positive for the run game
 
