Russell Johnson
Recruiting Analyst / Managing Editor
Staff
-
- May 19, 2016
-
- 31,536
-
- 291,940
-
- 113
-
- 31
Good morning.
The dead period has now officially ended. Across the country, programs are preparing for OV weekends and getting coaches on the road.
This thread will be used to provide updates throughout.
Georgia Tech coaches are expected to be out tonight, though there will also be a contingent staying back and playing host to the official visitors. Each of them will get their own post below.
This thread will remain locked for ease of access. Feel free to start a reaction thread if you would like.
The dead period has now officially ended. Across the country, programs are preparing for OV weekends and getting coaches on the road.
This thread will be used to provide updates throughout.
Georgia Tech coaches are expected to be out tonight, though there will also be a contingent staying back and playing host to the official visitors. Each of them will get their own post below.
This thread will remain locked for ease of access. Feel free to start a reaction thread if you would like.