ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Contact Period Buzz- Week of 12/8

Status
Not open for further replies.
Russell Johnson

Russell Johnson

Recruiting Analyst / Managing Editor
Staff
May 19, 2016
31,536
291,940
113
31
Good morning.

The dead period has now officially ended. Across the country, programs are preparing for OV weekends and getting coaches on the road.

This thread will be used to provide updates throughout.

Georgia Tech coaches are expected to be out tonight, though there will also be a contingent staying back and playing host to the official visitors. Each of them will get their own post below.

This thread will remain locked for ease of access. Feel free to start a reaction thread if you would like.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ShortBuzz, buzzgolf14, SWARMNATION and 23 others
Status
Not open for further replies.

Similar threads

Russell Johnson
  • Locked

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Contact Period Buzz: Live updates on OV schedules, coaches on the road, more

Replies
37
Views
12K
The Buzz - Members Only
Russell Johnson
Russell Johnson
Russell Johnson
  • Locked

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Contact Period Buzz: Week of 12/15

Replies
58
Views
22K
The Buzz - Members Only
Russell Johnson
Russell Johnson
Russell Johnson

12/15 BUZZ REACTION/DISCUSSION THREAD

Replies
626
Views
33K
The Buzz - Members Only
aerowreck15
aerowreck15
Russell Johnson

Russell’s Ramblings, pres. by MyPerfectFranchise.net: A story on 2nd chances, Augusta National, RCS Atlanta preview

Replies
17
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
Marty_Funkhouser
Marty_Funkhouser
Kelly Quinlan

JOL Mailbag 4/8 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Replies
12
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
PatMayGT
PatMayGT
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today