Coach Couch vs. UGA

Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. UGA. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.I hate losing more than i love winning, but this game should be launching pad for the GT program. I thought Buster Faulkner showed his worth is immeasurable to this program and it is one of the few times you will see a Kirby Smart defense out coached and, more importantly, beat physicallyCBF must’ve kept some counter notes from his analyst days bc he had UGA on their heels quite a bit. One of the strategies we used was jet motion from the boundary side. This jet motion, particularly in the red zone, caused the safeties rock n roll/ rotate to the motion. Here are 3 examples:Here we have the great down blocks by Robinson and Fusile. Man coverage by UGA. The safety Over rotates on the read option leaving a void in the middle for a walk in TDNo hard rotation here. Which allows us to have a blocker for every accounted for defender on the edge. This was egregious holding call on Jannah.Same man coverage, same over rotation, same untouched TDDefense has been riddled with not only player issues but assignment issues.Rough day for #16 KJ Wallace as he lost contain and leverage quite a bit that led to be big gaines. He has outside leverage in what appears to be zone. As soon as he sees the TE expand wide, so does he. The lack awareness of the down and distance lacking he as well. This should’ve been railled to for 3rd down stopHere we are blitzing and in man cover 1. Wallace again has outside leverage. He lets Lovett break his leverage with a fake inside move then to the slot fade. He has to stay outside and not honor that fake bc has inside help from the safetyYou have trust your technique and trust the defense called.UGA is an unbalanced formation here. This is similar to what BC did to us. Go unbalanced formation and run to the weak side. I’m almost positive the DE made a mistake by taking on the blockers on their inside shoulder instead outside. This ball needs to be forced back inside to all of the safeties that are trailing the playAmazing creativity and play design. This is the alternative to the RPO leak play where the TE goes the flat. Instead you send vertical behind the hard show from the slot and LB. Great play designThis was an amazing throw and catch but was this the best option vs the Cover 2 man? Look at the great route by the TE breaking the leverage on the post route. That’s an easier throw and better option. The clocks stops and you have enough time to spike with 4 seconds left to set up a chip shot FGPivotal play of the game! This catch has to be made. I really believe he gator armed this after seeing Tykee Smith being right thereLearning experience for ESjr here. On this spot route, Singleton needs to be in tune with his QB. King recognizes the LB buzzin under the curl route. Singleton needs work himself inside where the LB vacated and where King anticipated him to do. He’ll get better finding voids in the zone as he maturesUGA said the refs were favoring GT?!? LOLOL THE REF IS LOOKING DIRECTLY AT THE BALLCARRIER AND DIDNT CALL THE FACEMASK