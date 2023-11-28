ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Buster Faulkner Rumors, setting apart fact from fiction

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

So I keep getting asked about this especially as Arkansas appears to be getting more desperate for an OC. Buster Faulkner is not interested in the Arkansas job or any other OC job at this time. His plan all along has been to work here for several years, be around his son as he finishes HS (he is a 2026 QB) and then hopefully get a head coaching job somewhere. The only job that would make sense as an OC gig is UGA and we are probably two years away from that as Mike Bobo is a finalist for the Broyles Award again and is Kirby's best friend as well. Bobo isn't going to be a head coach again and won't be coordinating in the NFL so he isn't going anywhere either.

Buster turned down a lot of jobs while he was on the bench and UGA and campaigned for this job and hustled like hell to get it. He has a good setup with what could be the most talented QB room in modern GT history depth-wise shaping up (Ham/Godsey is a high bar for top overall).

That brings me to point two, I saw some people connecting him with the recent MTSU opening now that Rick Stockstill is gone. Their AD has gone on the record about what he is looking for including "a big personality" and per the grapevine, they want someone with head coaching experience.

Jerry Mack who is at Tennessee now as the RB coach fits that bill as he was very successful at NC Central as a head coach before leaving for the Rice OC job. He is a younger guy and is from Tennessee.

Aside from Mack, Anthony Jones Jr. at TCU and the Austin Peay head coach Scott Walden's name is also popping up and he was Faulkner's co-OC at Southern Miss in 2019 ironically.

Buster should be able to jump from this job to a head job if he does well over the next two years as well and somewhere like Georgia State or Ga Southern or another G5 job would give him his chance to run his own program and his end goal.
 
