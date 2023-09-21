Brent Key Thursday presser notes and quotes 9/21

Finished up practice today and they are looking forward to playing a very disciplined Wake Forest team in all three phases. They are banged up coming out of the Ole Miss but they have to push through that and that is what is football is. Who has player availability and who is mentally tough and can push through and practice.



"There is a respect level for the game of football you have to have and all part of football. When you love the game of football you love all the parts of the game not just after the game. I mean you've got to love the process, you've got to love practice and you've got to love preparation and the blood, sweat and tears that go into it. You have to push through and overcome adversity and you've got to sustain. I don't think we did a great job of that as a team. We have certain positions that did not practice the way I expected yesterday. It was addressed and it has been addressed last night and addressed this morning on the field and we got to rebound from it. I'm not happy. I'm not excited. I'm not going to kiss the crack of their butts and tell them how good they are. Because right now, we are going into a dogfight to play a dang good football team and our team better understand that."



Key said the team responded today, but you can't have lulls and down days. This week comes around and there are midterms and guys have different things going on, but that is why you are at Georgia Tech because you can handle both. You can do those things and not make an excuse for one way or the other. There was the mental toughness that I expect out of this team in certain positions I don't think we showed it this week, but the good thing is I addressed it last night and I addressed it this morning as opposed to sitting around and keeping it to myself and not saying anything. I won't wake up on Sunday morning and say I should've said this or that. When I say things they are black and white. They are going to be black and white. It doesn't matter if it is the players, the coaches or you guys in the media, I'm going to tell you straight up the way it is. That's the only way to live. To come in here and have sunshine and rainbows and all those things I would be giving a false message to our football team.



On the slow mesh, every offense has its intricacies and you have to show discipline in your preparation for it.



We love pressure and we want pressure and that allows us to rise to the occasion. You want that as coaches, offense and defense and that is what separates good teams and bad teams. You want 4th and 4 to score a touchdown and I'm going to be aggressive. That's my mindset and that is the team's mindset. I want this team to be aggressive and aggressive minded and go out and play aggressive. There is nothing passive about this game. I want guys that love the pressure and that like to be in that spotlight. For three games, I think the offense has rose to that occasion. We need more guys to come around with them. The great ones want the one-on-ones and the ball thrown to them in those positions and the great ones want the running back to run behind them. They want to be the QB with the ball last. They want to be a CB in tight one-on-one in the red area. The only way to prepare for that is practicing in pressure situations and there needs to be pressure from the coaches and pressure from the way we go about practice. You have to put pressure on yourself. You don't want the game to be bigger than the week or practices and we structure practices a certain way to narrow that gap as much as we can. Individual players need to put that pressure on themselves too.



On Mitch Griffis, that's who we've studied, schematically we looked back at some Sam Hartman tape.



Chase Lane will travel this week and he would be an emergency WR this week. They look forward to him getting back as a full go soon.



Etinosa Reuben is fine, Malik Rutherford is another that was limited a little bit on Sunday, but he has been a full go since. He didn't respond to Dontae or forgot to answer that part.



On the Wake pass rush, he said some of the GT runs were draws last week with King and they gave up only three pressures last week and two came from the freshman LT Ethan Mackenny and Key joked he weighed way more than Mackenny who made a freshman mistake on one of those. There are going to be pressures at times. The OL has improved as much as anyone on the team, but it is a week-to-week thing and it is what have you done lately. Turn on the tape and they lead the country in sacks and TFLs, they do a great job schematically and individually.



Key said his challenge to the OL is what do they do after they get beat. The five OLs have a lot of pride in protecting the QB and they work their tails off every day. Credit to Geep Wade, he has done an outstanding job with those guys and having a new guy in Connor Scaglione and a true freshmen LT and to get those guys playing together as one in a short amount of time.