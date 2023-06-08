Kelly Quinlan
Greetings from camp 2. Tons of kids still going through registration
Former Falcons WR Michael Haynes son is here 2025 WR Evan Haynes from Fellowship Christian. Ran well.
Supposed to be some good TEs here.
Coaches from Marshall here today working the camp with GT.
