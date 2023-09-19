Brent Key Presser Notes and Quotes 9/19

Early morning on Sunday and watched the film and got our corrections done and addressed both sides of the ball and met with the coaches. We looked at the things we are doing well and continue to do those. There are a lot of things we need to clean up. There are any number of plays that can make a difference in the game, we broke it to four scenarios in the game, four where we had a chance to get points where we got 3 or none. They gained seven points off one of those misses. You can’t have should haves against a very competitive team. We have a chance to be a good team, we are a good team and we need to play like that and be consistent the whole game, finish drives and plays.



We overcame adversity through 3 quarters and got back into the game, we didn’t quit when something bad happened, those were positives and improvements with the team, we have to keep working on that, but we need to be successful on Saturday when the clock strikes zero.



Wake is one of the most impressive teams the last 6-7 and Dave Clawson is a great coach and they have a system that is very good and their players play well in that system and they have answers on offense, defense and in the kicking game. They are a tough/physical team and we are looking forward to opening ACC road play there.



On second-half defensive slips, we’ve got to sustain, if you look at 3rd downs we are good at that, but not as good on 1st and 2nd downs, we’ve got to hold them down. We played the field position game in the first half and in the second half, it was really the third quarter the last game, they are going to get some explosives and they hit some and then on offense, we had some negative plays on early downs to put us behind the chains.



Haynes has done a great job of leading the offense and leading the players across the board, he puts a good play behind him and a bad one, he is (steady) and he knows how to make the right decisions and put the offense in the right position to be successful. The perfect example is Saturday, we kicked a FG at the end of a drive, he understood the clock and he let the clock go all the way down to 1-2 seconds and I was ready for a timeout.



On the safeties, I’ll keep it between us and behind closed doors what we talked about, we need our guys to win one-on-one ball and do your job and that is what we are looking for from those guys. Don’t be the hero of the day just do your job and raise the level of play.



They play sound football and don’t beat themselves and they are good in the red area and on third downs and other key areas.



On being the least penalized team, you have to emphasize it every day and you have to focus on that every day that has to become part of your culture. We want to have fewer penalties and it has paid dividends already and has been huge with field position.



On the fake punt, it was there and we knew it was there, it was there and it was perfectly there and we ran it on the previous play to set it up. It was there and it was not executed properly.



On the LBs playing more, you earn reps and you earn more in the games, nothing is deserved this isn’t the YMCA, our job is to put the best players out there and that is why we played more guys and they earned it in the previous game. I want the best two inside-the-box plays, if they play 75 they play 75 or play 40 if that’s best, we will split it and it could 40/15/15. We want to get the best players on the field.



On Shanahan and Williams



Jordan came back, David was jumped up saying the he could picture me standing over him yelling at him to get up. So obviously that worked. He said neither was limited today.



Key then compared David Shanahan to his fellow countryman Conor McGregor when he got hurt Saturday. "I told David, 'I don't know much about the Irish culture, but I know who Conor McGregor is and he's pretty tough. So I imagine everybody from Ireland is pretty tough.'"