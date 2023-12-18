Brent Key did two media avails today, one was with Chad who was the lone media person there for the team arrival and then he did a 680 radio hit and I compiled the things of note from both.



Team is going to Busch Gardens



George Godsey’s dad John is the bowl host for GT. Big John, Key was really excited about it. It is his fourth or fifth time in RayJay as a coach.



The team captains set the curfew and it is an hour longer than Key wanted. He has to trust them to do the right things.



Key has 13 people working on portal stuff and he has watched film personally for 600 players since the portal opened. Key said a high percentage are chasing money and the money is not the same as what they hear on the internet and they are chasing it and not finding it and now they can’t go back to where they were, it is great for guys who are graduating and stuck behind someone and want to play or a kid that is buried on the depth chart somewhere, but some people are abusing it and not understanding it.



Key is excited about the bowl and having the extra practices and the bowl experience for his team and he said that is a reward but now they have to focus in so they can win and celebrate on the field and stay focused. He said some teams come in with absolute lockdown focus and then play like crap, so they want to have fun, but they want to win the game.



Key said between the bowl and NSD and the portal it was a lot for the staff. He said the most important thing is the team and they are in a good place and have what they need. They are preparing to win the game.



Key feels good about the signing class, but a lot can happen in the last 48 hours, he will spend non-practice time on the phone making sure things get done.



Key on his decision to replace Andrew Thacker and Travares Tillman as on-the-field coaches, he said from day one it has been about what is best for the players and best for the school and he takes that seriously. They are dealing with people’s livelihoods and he has compassion there but at the end of the day there is one organization he is looking out for and he is going to make the decisions for GT.



Ricky Brumfield will step up and coach DBs in the bowl game and he has worked with them this year and Alec Brown the GA will step up as well and he has a lot of coaching experience to be there as well and the other GA Quentin Jones does a great job with the DBs as a GA and he has matured a lot this year and he is excited about him so he feels like they have it covered.



Key said there will not be other changes prior to the bowl game.