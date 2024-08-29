This was kind of a strange media avail, Brent Key was not in much of a mood to talk about stuff as he just wants to play ball at this point and doesn't want to talk about the FSU game anymore or momentum. I'll go even briefer than I usually do in my recap.



Brent had a childhood friend with him who is working on the Chad Powers show starting Glen Powell for Hulu based on the Eli Manning commercial. They joked they were the only two people to get out of their hometown.





Key is excited to be back in BDS and they expect a good crowd and he is excited for the students to be back and hopefully like they were to end last season providing good energy. He said he reminded the team yesterday means nothing and it is all about building upon each practice and setting up their standard and they haven't established what the standard is yet for Georgia Tech. Everyone has to be held to that standard but it is hard to do that as you are establishing the standard.



Key said they do have connections with the GT staff having had both Jim Chaney (OC) and Kevin Sherrer (DC) on staff in the last few years at Georgia Tech in various capacities but they expect everything to be more personnel-driven than specific schemes those coaches like to run or whatnot. That is just the way football is played now. So you focus more on personnel and yourself and being the best version of GT football you can otherwise you create gray area for the players and staff and that creates confusion and then you are worried about hypothetical.



Key was asked if they will play more RBs this week and he said probably, a 53-play game last week didn't lend itself to playing more than two guys. Key said the RB room is healthy for the game.



Key was asked about playing these types of games against an in-state G5 opponent and he said that he wants GT to play the best opponents they can especially in the era of the 12-team playoff but there are some advantages to playing a team down the road like reduced travel expenses and that is easier on everyone.



I asked him about maintaining momentum with the fanbase and the importance of winning the game for that reason and he said the excitement around the program starts with President Cabrera and AD J Batt and from the top down it is flowing around Georgia Tech football, but it is their job to create a good football product the fans will support and the students can be the 12th man in the game for GT and helping for the 60 minutes and four quarters of the game. He wants the students there the whole game and being loud to help create a home-field advantage.



Key said they are sticking with the home game and away game routines he established later in the 2023 season.



I asked about the giant hole in the corner where the Edge Building was and if that impacts kicking and he said he hopes that no one kicks it through the hole! Then they have problems.



Key said they have a colossal task at hand this week and everyone is aware of it and that task is to be the best version of GT football they can be.



I found out on the helmet comm thing they lost it for a play or two because of some issue with the play clock or whatever. My source said they were not sure why Norvell even mentioned that.