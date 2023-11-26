Bowl Projections After Rivalry Week HQ

Kelly Quinlan
I'll update throughout the week as more are released over the next 48 hours
Fox Sports- 12/29 Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX) GT vs Cal
Jerry Palm CBS- 12/28 Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, NY) GT vs Northwestern
Mark Schlabah ESPN- 12/28 Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, NY) GT vs Rutgers
Brett McMurphy- 12/28 Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, NY) GT vs Rutgers
Athlon- 12/28 Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, NY) GT vs Rutgers
USAToday- 12/28 Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, NY) GT vs Rutgers
Kyle Bonaguru ESPN- 12/27 Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte) GT vs Kentucky
Sporting News- 12/27 Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte) GT vs Auburn
CFB Network- 12/27 Military Bowl (Annapolis, MD) GT vs SMU
The Athletic- 12/22 Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, FL) GT vs UCF
Last edited: