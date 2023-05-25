No surprise here..



Per GT Athletics-



THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball pitching coach Danny Borrell will not return to the program in 2024.



“Everyone associated with our program is disappointed that this season didn’t meet the high standards that we all have for Georgia Tech baseball, as I know our fans are too,” director of athletics J Batt said. “I have full faith in (Head) Coach (Danny) Hall as the leader of our program and I support his decision to make this change on his staff. All of us are appreciative of Coach Borrell’s efforts over the past four seasons and we wish him and his family nothing but the very best.

“Coach Hall is one of the very best coaches in college baseball. I’m looking forward to continuing to support him as he works to get our program back on the path to Omaha.”