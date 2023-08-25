For this edition of the WAR ROOM I'm sticking with football only discussion about team topics. I'll dive in soon on hoops and other things in a different WAR ROOM.



Let's start from the top.



QB BATTLE



Haynes King won the job over the final two weeks of preseason camp. Zach Pyron was the leader in the clubhouse exiting spring ball and throughout the summer, but King is more experienced and he has won the job at two other places. Once he got a handle on the offense and what Weinke and Buster wanted he improved a lot and Pyron also probably put too much pressure on himself according to my sources and was pressing instead of just letting it rip.



Coach Key said the leash is not short, but in reality, it is. King has to produce or they will try Pyron and no one knows how this will play out during the season. The decision was a difficult one for Key and his staff and both QBs are extremely motivated. This is King's last shot at P5 starting QB-dom and Pyron is mad he lost the battle and is using that to motivate himself per sources.



Zach Gibson remains the insurance policy and a solid one if you use him correctly like they did at the end of the season rather than trying to call it like he is Jeff Sims. Brody Rhodes is QB4.



QBs- King, Pyron, Gibson, Rhodes



RB BY COMMITTEE



Key wasn't fibbing when he said it would be RB by committee. Dontae Smith is the veteran and probably the first guy in and then it will be production-based. Jamie Felix has flashed at times, Trey Cooley missed a big chunk of camp per sources with an injury but is back now but playing catchup. Evan Dickens had a great spring but hit a freshman wall in preseason camp and has taken time to pick up where he left off. Jamal Haynes is the most interesting of the guys as a speed and space back, but he has had issues holding onto the ball per sources. They even like the three walk-on RBs a lot, Daylon Gordon and Englan Williams are back and they added Chad Alexander from Archer HS who the staff really like as well. I think any of those guys could play in a game even the walk-ons if they had to. They are hoping some guys rise to the top and Dontae is able to return to form. As Key said yesterday this will be a lot of and/or's with that group.



RB- Smith, Cooley or Felix or Haynes, Dickens, Gordon or Williams or Alexander



SLOT RECEIVER



I'll break this up separately even though there are many guys who can play both slot and outside receiver. This is the offensive skill position the staff is most optimistic about overall. Malik Rutherford is very solid and should fill Nate McCollum's shoes nicely as a versatile weapon in the passing game. Christian Leary still has some drop issues, but he is dynamic in a straight line and good at just outrunning folks. Eric Singleton Jr., Zion Taylor and Bailey Stockton are guys who could play inside or outside.



SLT- Rutherford, Leary, Singleton or Taylor or Stockton.



OUTSIDE RECEIVERS



This is the group I have the least feel for right now with the depth chart. I expect it will shake out more as the season goes along and assuming things go well, I expect Leo Blackburn back as soon as sometime in October as he is ahead of schedule. That would be a huge boost here. I am not sure if James BlackStrain has been cleared or not for contact, I'll leave him out for now since I don't know his status yet, but he had a very nice camp even getting some love from the coaches in media sessions. Dominick Blaylock has been okay, Chase Lane has been okay and DJ Moore has been okay, those were the three guys I was hoping to see a jump up from. DJ is still very young, he missed a ton of time last year with his injury which I think was an ankle deal so he is almost like a freshman out there. Abdul Janneh s a bigger Adonicas Sanders in comparison, he will catch the ball and is very solid but isn't going to just beat people one-on-one on the outside. Avery Boyd also had a nice camp. They are not married to using X and Z but for this I will break them up that way. All WRs can play either. The big X factor is the guy I mentioned about Singleton. He is Ahmarrean Brown with hands and cutting ability. If he does what he is capable of, he will turn out to be one of the biggest steals GT has signed in a LONG TIME. He is an absolute freak in practice and is the fastest guy on the team and it is field speed not just in underwear running 40s.



X- Blaylock or Janneh, Boyd

Z- Lane or Moore, Singleton



TIGHT ENDS/H-BACKS



I am not even sure what the nomenclature Faulkner uses for his crew but they will have sets with multiple tight ends assuming everyone is healthy. Dylan Leonard is the clear #1 guy and has been very solid and looked better than the spring probably because he is healthier now removed from all the injuries last season. Brett Seither is a tough kid who gives them a nice dynamic out there in the passing game. Luke Benson when healthy is also really interesting. Jackson Long is coming along slowly, he still drops too many balls. Billy Ward has struggled to make much of an impression per my sources. He looks like he should be a beast but it isn't happening on the field.



TE- Leonard, Seither or Benson or Long, Ward, Joshua Rudder

HB/TE2- Seither, Benson or Long, Anthony Minella



OFFENSIVE LINE



This is another area where I think they have the core group and there might be one interesting position battle still ongoing, but I have not worked to confirm that or not. The top six guys are pretty clear, Corey Robinson at LT (he has had a great offseason and preseason camp), Joe Fusile at LG (had a great offseason and camp), Weston Franklin at C and Jakiah Leftwich at RT (he has had a great camp). The battle to me has actually been Connor Scaglione and Jordan Williams at RG. I would pencil in Williams as the starter right now, but Williams can also play both tackle spots and Scaglione can play both guard spots so those are your first six guys. The next ones are Jordan Brown as a reserve OT and Paul Tchio as backup guard and Brandon Best as the backup C/OG. Things get interesting once you get into this group because Gabe Fortson is gunning for the backup center job as a true freshman and Ethan MacKenny is pushing for the backup OT spot. Both Brown and MacKenny can play LT and RT. Tyler Gibson can play both tackle and both guard spots if needed as well, but he has struggled with staying healthy in the summer and camp per sources. Benjamin Galloway is the other freshman at guard that has done well, but the numbers don't favor him playing much.



LT- Robinson, Brown or MacKenny, Gibson, Cloy

LG- Fusile, Scaglione or Tchio, Gibson

C- Franklin, Best or Fortson or Fusile

RG- Williams or Scaglione, Tchio, Galloway

RT- Leftwich, Williams or Brown or MacKenny, Gibson, Screws