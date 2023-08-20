Hello.



My apologies I thought I was going to be able to get this up before church.



My kids had other ideas, including a daddy ponytail, burnt eggs, and many other adventures as we got ready this morning.



Anyways, prior to leaving MBS late last night, I spent some time talking with four-star LB Ashton Woods. Coming off an impressive performance on both sides of the ball, I caught up with Woods to talk about his recruitment and the picture of him in GT gear from last week.



“I’m 100 percent committed to UNC,” said Woods. “I’ll be going to some Georgia Tech games this fall, but that’s not for recruiting purposes, that’s to support Dom (Blaylock) and his career. I love (Coach Kevin) Sherrer, but my recruitment is shut down.”



Don’t expect GT to stop recruiting him, but definitely does not seem like an easy path to a flip.



If you’ll remember, earlier in the summer when I saw him he talked about how excited he was to get out of Atlanta.