UNC DC Geoff Collins presser 10/7

Collins said he told his UNC players this isn't about him this week and he has deep personal relationships with some of the GT players and he is very proud of them and when he sees them playing well he is very happy for them and their families, but this week is about trying to be the best D they can be and coach his guy at a high level. They have a lot of weapons and have done a great job on offense.



Geoff said he has been friends with Brent for a very long time.



On the explosives they are giving up, Collins said they have long stretches of good football being played and everyone is excited and playing at a high level every now and then there is a critical bust and they find them. He went over that with the D and showed them the things they cannot do, 8 of the plays was half of Pitt's offensive yardage (sound familiar) a stress point being found can be erased and should've been a 25-yard gain (Pitt's RB had 11 catches for 155 yards and a TD) and compounded it by missing tackles.



They asked him about playing at Temple in 2019 and he said he had those experiences and Coach Brown had them, if he spends time worrying about that he won't be as good of a coach as he should be on Saturday. GT does so much on offense if he doesn't focus on that, he is doing a disservice to his guys. (UNC reporter to his credit pushed him to actually answer it) He thinks having that experience helps, was it hard, sure, but he has gone through and he is better prepared and he has to focus on his job and be the best he can be during the week and for the players. The relationships and love he has for GT guys will be there.



Collins said he had two years to process and he has come to peace to everything that happened. What he walked into, the efforts that they made and what happened at the end. I've come to peace and been self-reflective of what he could've done better and what he would do the next time in similar circumstances. There is zero ill-will toward the GT administration or fan base, I'm at complete peace, I just want to be a really good coach for these guys.



You spend long hours in the man cave and take notes and coaches like Mack Brown and Dan Quinn that I'm close to give you counsel on how to digest and journal what you went through and it has been very helpful. I have an amazing wife of 29 years of marriage that is such a deep thinker and has wisdom beyond her age to process and digest and be real with me and let me move beyond things and learn from things.



On Haynes King, he is really good, Pitt had two designed runs on Saturday they got us on the first one and really just two, one was a TFL and one was for 8-10, this whole offense at GT is designed around the QB. They have a really good one and he operates it really well and sees the D and spits it out on the perimeter and knows when to give it or keep it, what they are doing with his skillset is really good. There are problematic things we have to rep, King's skillsets and competitive nature is really good.



On GT having a throwback offense, you see that in the NFL, Coach Faulkner learned from Todd Monken who is with the Ravens and all the similarities between that offense, what they did at UGA and now at GT and Haynes operates it at a high level. Jordan Williams has started every single college football game of his career I think, Weston Franklin has played a ton and Corey Robinson is playing well and then Joe Fusile I can't tell you the amount of respect I have for him as an OL and the way he is playing, they are doing a good job of controlling the clock and they've given up one sack and it was like negative one yard sack, they are protecting the QB and getting the ball to the perimeter. They are using their really good players.



On Kaimon Rucker, they got 9-10 snaps on 3rd downs and a two-minute drive they used him, they will try to get him in more regular drives this week. Said it was good to get him back out there.



Collins was talking up Jacolbe Cowan who was awful in the Pitt game 40.8 PFF and a 28.6 tackle grade (weird).



Collins said his D has played great for stretches and other times where it doesn't resemble where it should be, he wants to see it for four quarters and they are trying to rise to that challenge, striving to get better and working to get better.



Collins said the way they pressure week-to-week changes and even by halves, they are trying to make it simple each game plan this is the blitz pattern and the coverages for the week and they are handling that when they make changes at halftime.



Collins said his secondary has communication issues especially at the CB spot, they put their guys on islands and they messed up some there.



On missed tackles the last two games, he thought it was a problem against Duke but only two bad ones against Pitt, happened on two explosives, they were just tackling good players in space. Tuesday is their tackling circuit and scout team scrimmage and it looks like a real scrimmage.



