FOOTBALL RECRUITING The latest on CB target Cam Strong

Russell Johnson

Russell Johnson

Recruiting Analyst / Managing Editor
Staff
May 19, 2016
31,616
293,121
113
31
This one truly feels like a toss up as of 8pm tonight. Between GT and NC State.

GT hasn’t been told one way or another per my sources and neither has NC State.

GT got the last visit, has the family on their side, and has the best opportunity for Strong and co. to succeed.

Does not seem like he’s made a decision. Sources close to his recruitment are unsure what’s going to happen 24 hours from now.
 
Reactions: Joker5478, reminowski06, jwolfe96 and 6 others
