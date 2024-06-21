Russell Johnson
This one truly feels like a toss up as of 8pm tonight. Between GT and NC State.
GT hasn’t been told one way or another per my sources and neither has NC State.
GT got the last visit, has the family on their side, and has the best opportunity for Strong and co. to succeed.
Does not seem like he’s made a decision. Sources close to his recruitment are unsure what’s going to happen 24 hours from now.
