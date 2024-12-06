ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Tech Football Officially Inks Highly Touted Recruiting Class

23 incoming freshmen comprise Yellow Jackets’ top-20-ranked class


THE FLATS – Twenty-three high school seniors – including five in the prestigious ESPN 300 – have signed grant-in-aid papers to attend Georgia Tech and play football for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 during the NCAA’s early signing period this week.



Highlighting head coach Brent Key’s roster-building philosophies, 10 of the 23 signees are offensive and defensive linemen (five OL, five DL) and 16 of the 23 are from the state of Georgia.



The five ESPN 300 prospects include Georgia Tech’s two highest-ranked signees – No. 22 Josh Petty (Roswell, Ga./Fellowship Christian Academy) and No. 48 Tae Harris (Cedartown, Ga./Cedartown H.S.) – since the prestigious ESPN 300 rankings began in 2006. Petty, who received a five-star rating from 247Sports, is the Yellow Jackets’ first five-star recruit since College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson signed with Tech in 2004.



The class is ranked as high as No. 17 nationally (ESPN) and is the consensus No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It is Tech’s highest-ranked class since its 2007 crop of newcomers – which included future all-Americans and NFL standouts Morgan Burnett, Jonathan Dwyer and Derrick Morgan – was ranked as high as No. 15 nationally (247Sports).



Twelve of the 23 signees will enroll at Georgia Tech in January and participate in all football-related activities throughout the spring semester, including spring practice. The remainder of the class will arrive at Tech in the summer, ahead of the 2025 season.



GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNEES


NamePos.Cl.Ht.Wt.HometownHigh School
Grady AdamsonQBFr.6-2215Edmond, Okla.Deer Creek H.S.
Jordan AllenWRFr.5-9170Lawrenceville, Ga.Buford H.S.
Jayden Barr^DBFr.5-11195Covington, Ga.Eastside H.S.
Blake Belin^DLFr.6-3285Harlem, N.Y.Cardinal Hayes H.S.
Jamauri Brice^WRFr.5-10190Cartersville, Ga.Cartersville H.S.
Jimmy BrysonOLFr.6-4290Crossville, Tenn.Stone Memorial H.S.
Xavier Canales^OLFr.6-4280Marietta, Ga.Douglass H.S.
Carrington CoombsDLFr.6-3230Buford, Ga.Hebron Christian Academy
Cal FaulknerWRFr.6-2180Dahlonega, Ga.Lumpkin County H.S.
Fenix FeltonDBFr.6-1190McDonough, Ga.Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
Andre Fuller, Jr. ^DLFr.6-3235Grayson, Ga.Grayson H.S.
Christian Garrett^DLFr.6-4290Monroe, Ga.Prince Avenue Christian School
Tae Harris^DBFr.5-11190Cedartown, Ga.Cedartown H.S.
Peyton JosephOLFr.6-4315Fort Valley, Ga.Houston County H.S.
Shane MarshallRBFr.5-11205Ocilla, Ga.Irwin County H.S.
Derry Norris, Jr. ^DLFr.6-4270Daytona Beach, Fla.Spruce Creek H.S.
Kevin Peay, Jr. ^OLFr.6-4310Lancaster, S.C.Lancaster H.S.
Dalen PensonDBFr.5-11170Peachtree City, Ga.Sandy Creek H.S.
Josh Petty^OLFr.6-6260Milton, Ga.Fellowship Christian School
J.P. Powell^RBFr.5-10190Colquitt, Ga.Miller County H.S.
Kevin Roche, Jr.TEFr.6-9240Darien, Conn.Darien H.S.
Connor RoushTEFr.6-4230Atlanta, Ga.Wesleyan School
Elgin Sessions^DBFr.5-11180Irmo, S.C.Dutch Fork H.S.
^ mid-year enrollee – will enroll at Georgia Tech in January 2025
 
