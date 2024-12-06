



23 incoming freshmen comprise Yellow Jackets’ top-20-ranked class



​

GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNEES​

Name Pos. Cl. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School Grady Adamson QB Fr. 6-2 215 Edmond, Okla. Deer Creek H.S. Jordan Allen WR Fr. 5-9 170 Lawrenceville, Ga. Buford H.S. Jayden Barr^ DB Fr. 5-11 195 Covington, Ga. Eastside H.S. Blake Belin^ DL Fr. 6-3 285 Harlem, N.Y. Cardinal Hayes H.S. Jamauri Brice^ WR Fr. 5-10 190 Cartersville, Ga. Cartersville H.S. Jimmy Bryson OL Fr. 6-4 290 Crossville, Tenn. Stone Memorial H.S. Xavier Canales^ OL Fr. 6-4 280 Marietta, Ga. Douglass H.S. Carrington Coombs DL Fr. 6-3 230 Buford, Ga. Hebron Christian Academy Cal Faulkner WR Fr. 6-2 180 Dahlonega, Ga. Lumpkin County H.S. Fenix Felton DB Fr. 6-1 190 McDonough, Ga. Eagle's Landing Christian Academy Andre Fuller, Jr. ^ DL Fr. 6-3 235 Grayson, Ga. Grayson H.S. Christian Garrett^ DL Fr. 6-4 290 Monroe, Ga. Prince Avenue Christian School Tae Harris^ DB Fr. 5-11 190 Cedartown, Ga. Cedartown H.S. Peyton Joseph OL Fr. 6-4 315 Fort Valley, Ga. Houston County H.S. Shane Marshall RB Fr. 5-11 205 Ocilla, Ga. Irwin County H.S. Derry Norris, Jr. ^ DL Fr. 6-4 270 Daytona Beach, Fla. Spruce Creek H.S. Kevin Peay, Jr. ^ OL Fr. 6-4 310 Lancaster, S.C. Lancaster H.S. Dalen Penson DB Fr. 5-11 170 Peachtree City, Ga. Sandy Creek H.S. Josh Petty^ OL Fr. 6-6 260 Milton, Ga. Fellowship Christian School J.P. Powell^ RB Fr. 5-10 190 Colquitt, Ga. Miller County H.S. Kevin Roche, Jr. TE Fr. 6-9 240 Darien, Conn. Darien H.S. Connor Roush TE Fr. 6-4 230 Atlanta, Ga. Wesleyan School Elgin Sessions^ DB Fr. 5-11 180 Irmo, S.C. Dutch Fork H.S.

Twenty-three high school seniors – including five in the prestigious ESPN 300 – have signed grant-in-aid papers to attend Georgia Tech and play football for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 during the NCAA’s early signing period this week.Highlighting head coachroster-building philosophies, 10 of the 23 signees are offensive and defensive linemen (five OL, five DL) and 16 of the 23 are from the state of Georgia.The five ESPN 300 prospects include Georgia Tech’s two highest-ranked signees – No. 22(Roswell, Ga./Fellowship Christian Academy) and No. 48(Cedartown, Ga./Cedartown H.S.) – since the prestigious ESPN 300 rankings began in 2006. Petty, who received a five-star rating from, is the Yellow Jackets’ first five-star recruit since College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson signed with Tech in 2004.The class is ranked as high as No. 17 nationally (ESPN) and is the consensus No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It is Tech’s highest-ranked class since its 2007 crop of newcomers – which included future all-Americans and NFL standouts Morgan Burnett, Jonathan Dwyer and Derrick Morgan – was ranked as high as No. 15 nationally ().Twelve of the 23 signees will enroll at Georgia Tech in January and participate in all football-related activities throughout the spring semester, including spring practice. The remainder of the class will arrive at Tech in the summer, ahead of the 2025 season.