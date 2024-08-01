ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS Tech basketball notes and quotes from practice 8/1

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jul 10, 2006
76,501
275,509
113
43
East Cobb
Damon Stoudamire opened up practice for a few media members on Thursday and I was lucky enough to attend. After practice, we spoke to Damon, Nait George and Kowacie Reeves.

Baye Ndongo was not in attendance as he is back home in Senegal and will return in two weeks when school starts. It cool that he got a chance to go home and spend some real time with his family this summer.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: malanlowe
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Georgia Tech Practice Notes and Quotes 7/31

Replies
16
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Practice Notes and Quotes 7/29

Replies
66
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
ncjacket
N
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 7/30

Replies
25
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
GTDGN04
GTDGN04
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Post Practice Notes and Quotes 7/26 Fall Camp Day 3

Replies
1
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
JacketsBy50
J
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Practice Notes and Quotes Day 2 Fall Camp 2024

Replies
21
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
abstone80
A
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back