FOOTBALL Rumors about the QB situation tonight

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

So I’ve been sitting on this throughout the week as I found it hard to fathom.



I have multiple people tell me that Aaron Philo will redshirt and not play against UGA and it will be Haynes King and Zach Pyron (he is still dinged) barring a dire emergency was how it was phrased to me.

The rumors came from both inside and outside the GT program. Part of me has wondered if this is some 3-D chess on Key’s part or something. Philo apparently told multiple people he is not playing again unless something dire happens.

UGA struggles to defend the run so I expected to see a lot of Haynes King anyway.

We will know something come 7pm or so when the team’s warm up.

There was enough external smoke to share something.
 
