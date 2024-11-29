So I’ve been sitting on this throughout the week as I found it hard to fathom.







I have multiple people tell me that Aaron Philo will redshirt and not play against UGA and it will be Haynes King and Zach Pyron (he is still dinged) barring a dire emergency was how it was phrased to me.



The rumors came from both inside and outside the GT program. Part of me has wondered if this is some 3-D chess on Key’s part or something. Philo apparently told multiple people he is not playing again unless something dire happens.



UGA struggles to defend the run so I expected to see a lot of Haynes King anyway.



We will know something come 7pm or so when the team’s warm up.



There was enough external smoke to share something.