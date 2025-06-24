Kelly Quinlan
Greetings from the Indianapolis Colts facility where we are having our five star challenge.
GT wise
Aaron Gregory
Deuce Geralds
DQ Forkpa
Are the three main dudes. GT is still heavily involved with all three. They are three potential late adds to the class if GT has a great season.
