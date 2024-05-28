Q's Take: Sponsored by Inteleca: Can GT baseball do something special?

Thanks to our sponsor Inteleca for helping bring back Q's Take my weekly look at things around GT and college sports from my vantage.Georgia Tech pushed hard for a regional berth, harder than I've ever seen. Clearly, the hourglass is running low on Danny Hall's tenure at Georgia Tech by any metric. Hall will turn 70 this fall and he has not advanced out of the regional round of play in the entire time I've covered Georgia Tech going back to 2009. The last College World Series was the last time GT advl ianced through the regional phase and that was in 2006. It hasn't been from a lack of attempts as the Jackets have played 11 times in regionals prior to this season since the last Super or CWS appearance. Hall in his defense has dealt with odd pitching injuries and less support both in the NIL sphere now and in just overall athletic leadership for a lot of his tenure working for guys who didn't seem to prioritize baseball or really elevate any revenue sport for that matter until J Batt was hired recently.I'm not going to lie and say I've paid a ton of attention to GT baseball over the years. Since Russell moved to Georgia I turned the whole thing over to him to deal with because he likes it and I got burned out on going to games and covering the sport for almost nine years straight in various capacities before here and covering UGA prior to that where I worked on every single game for two years home and away on broadcasts. So I needed a break.The baseball is in Danny Hall and his players' court. They used the squeeze play to get into the Athens Regional and now what are they going to do with the opportunity? I am really pulling for Danny Hall to figure it out and make one last great run. His first ten seasons at GT were excellent and his teams have really underperformed or had bad draws in recent years or key injuries or something else went awry.I know a lot of the board wants Danny Hall gone and I understand where that is coming from. Georgia is a natural hotbed of baseball and Hall's teams have been unable to get over the hump.The opportunity to play UGA and get some revenge for some ugly losses this season is an added bonus and gives Hall a chance to maybe up his stock in the minds of those who have written him off. The odds are not in the Jackets' favor, but stranger things have happened and baseball is a strange game.It would be a fitting end for Hall who is a pretty good guy from my experience to make one last run and make it at the expense of Tech's biggest rival...ACC TEAMS LAST TIME ADVANCING PAST THE REGIONAL PHASE:Wake Forest 2023 CWSVirginia 2023 CWSDuke 2023Notre Dame 2022 CWSNorth Carolina 2022Louisville 2022VaTech 2022NC State 2021FSU 2019 CWSMiami 2016 CWSBC 2016Clemson 2010 CWSGeorgia Tech 2006 CWSPitt hasn't done it as an ACC member and has never won a Super. They made the postseason last in 1995.