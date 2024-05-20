ADVERTISEMENT

Q's Take Sponsored by Inteleca: Big expectations for Tech's offense in 2024

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jul 10, 2006
75,500
266,927
113
43
East Cobb
Thanks to our sponsor Inteleca for helping bring back Q's Take my weekly look at things around GT and college sports from my vantage.


GA Tech Large Ad copy-660x150-px.gif

With one of the 10 hardest schedules in college football by any metric or as measured by anyone covering the sport seriously, Georgia Tech football has a tough road ahead if Brent Key wants to up his win total again in 2024 after starting off at 4-4 as an interim and going 7-6 in year two. We've written a lot about the defensive side of the ball, but the area where Key's team on paper should be better and starting from a solid place is the offense.

Entering year two under offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, the Jackets return their starting quarterback (Haynes King), QB2 (Zach Pyron), starting running back Jamal Haynes, the top two slot receivers (Malik Rutherford and Christian Leary), the top WR (Eric Singleton), and four of the five starters on the offensive line. At receiver, they have back the two guys that the staff thought expected to start on the outside last year, Chase Lane and Leo Blackburn both back from significant injuries, and Tech has added some veteran tight ends to replace Dylan Leonard and supplement red zone specialists Brett Seither.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ramblinwreck79, The Monsterjacket, jparker04 and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

Q's Take Sponsored by Inteleca: Mother’s Day Edition

Replies
15
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
flabuzz20
flabuzz20
Kelly Quinlan

Q's Take: Sponsored by Inteleca: Portaling testing fandom for some

Replies
20
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

Q's Take: Sponsored by Inteleca: The calm before the summer storm

Replies
5
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
WaCoJacket
W
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Q's Take Sponsored by Inteleca: Different challenges for GT FB in spring practice

Replies
24
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
rpowell014
rpowell014
Kelly Quinlan

Q's Take Sponsored by Inteleca: Depth will be fluid for CFB moving ahead

Replies
17
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
Whatsthegoodword
Whatsthegoodword
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today