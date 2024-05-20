Q's Take Sponsored by Inteleca: Big expectations for Tech's offense in 2024

Kelly Quinlan
Thanks to our sponsor Inteleca for helping bring back Q's Take my weekly look at things around GT and college sports from my vantage.
With one of the 10 hardest schedules in college football by any metric or as measured by anyone covering the sport seriously, Georgia Tech football has a tough road ahead if Brent Key wants to up his win total again in 2024 after starting off at 4-4 as an interim and going 7-6 in year two. We've written a lot about the defensive side of the ball, but the area where Key's team on paper should be better and starting from a solid place is the offense.
Entering year two under offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, the Jackets return their starting quarterback (Haynes King), QB2 (Zach Pyron), starting running back Jamal Haynes, the top two slot receivers (Malik Rutherford and Christian Leary), the top WR (Eric Singleton), and four of the five starters on the offensive line. At receiver, they have back the two guys that the staff thought expected to start on the outside last year, Chase Lane and Leo Blackburn both back from significant injuries, and Tech has added some veteran tight ends to replace Dylan Leonard and supplement red zone specialists Brett Seither.
