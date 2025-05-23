Kelly Quinlan
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Jul 10, 2006
-
- 82,349
-
- 323,312
-
- 113
-
- 44
I've pruned and updated the thread up top but here is how I view where GT stands going into OVs next weekend. These are the guys I view as the primary targets at each position based on mutual interest/OVs and what I've been able to piece together from sources. I'll continue to refine this throughout the summer and hopefully we can put together a projected class soon. I'm trying to still get an idea on numbers for the HS class before I do that part.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: