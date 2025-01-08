Kelly Quinlan
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Jul 10, 2006
-
- 80,094
-
- 309,716
-
- 113
-
- 44
Let's jump right now as the clock is ticking for GT to get players in before the spring semester window closes. Remember everyone has a budget except for a handful of programs so GT is working with what they have which is okay but not elite NIL money.
Not happy with that, pony up or find rich friends to pony up more NIL money
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Not happy with that, pony up or find rich friends to pony up more NIL money
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.