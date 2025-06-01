ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING OV Weekend reaction thread...

Alex Farrer

Alex Farrer

Jul 27, 2024
I'm starting to hear back from a few of the guys, and I'm sure more will get back to Kelly and I as the day goes on. Sounds like it was a productive weekend from what I've heard so far.

Haven't heard back specifically from Dorian Barney yet, but he posted this a little bit ago. Looks like he had a good time on The Flats...

 
