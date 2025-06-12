(I know this doesn't always have to be said, but treat this stuff like a War Room or any premium content on here. Like Kelly says, what is said on the board, stays on the board.)



I was back out at GT today for another day of Brent Key/Corky Kell 7-on-7, and it was a long, hot day (with a few sprinkles of rain mixed in there) but definitely productive as I got to see some really good competition and some really good football players at the skill positions. Thursday's field of teams was quite a bit more stacked than the group I saw on Wednesday with Kell, Clay-Chalkville (Ala.), Locust Grove, Rome, Milton and a few others standing out. Kell ended up beating Clay-Chalkville in the finals. Rome and Milton were the other two final four teams.



We'll start with Kell since they were the champs and wrapped up an impressive week as they went 4-0 at Georgia State 7-on-7 on Tuesday, won the top trophy at UGA on Wednesday and won the whole thing at GT today. I talked with TE Nathan Agyemang who is coming off his impressive OV to GT this past weekend. He has an OV scheduled this weekend at NC State. The Tech coaches are trying to close on him and would prefer if he committed now and canceled the other visit. They aren't going to squeeze him though like other programs might, but they could take a second TE commit soon in the class soon if Agyemang waits. But Tech is definitely in the driver's seat for Agyemang. Ben Moseley is visiting Tech this weekend, and Jack Richerson could be VERY close to joining the class.



I also chatted briefly today with LB Brayden Rouse, mostly for the Bama site, but I did ask about if GT had tried to get back in the mix. He said Tech LB coach Darius Eubanks had been talking to him and even talked to him on Thursday at the 7-on-7, but he doesn't seem interested at all right now in giving the Jackets a chance. He had good visits at Bama and Michigan and has Texas and Tennessee the next two weeks. He said he'll likely make his commitment in the first few weeks of July.



I was a little stunned when I saw WR Corey Barber out there on the field today playing for Clay-Chalkville. I think he's tried to keep it pretty quiet that he transferred back there from Spain Park recently. I had a very brief chat with him between games today, and he said he loves Ole Miss and is 100 percent locked in with them. Really good player. Could be a possibly bounceback transfer in the future, but I think he's going to go show out wherever he plays.



Rome will be a contender in Class AAAAA this year as they have athletes all over the field. The two GT WR commits, Darnell Collins and Jeremy "JJ" Winston, both made multiple eye-opening catches today and showed why they have GT WRs coach Trent McKnight very excited and why he may have shifted his attention more toward securing their commitments over other WRs in the class in the last month. Collins is a big, physical receiver but can also run well, a smooth route-runner and has great hands. Winston is just scratching the surface of his potential right now as we've discussed he's relatively new to football. He's got great hands and incredible athleticism. He made several leaping, high-point catches today where the DBs had no chance. They are both really excited about staying close to home and playing for GT.



Hillgrove was also there today, and Edge Chris Carbin was there playing some outside linebacker. The 7-on-7 thing really isn't where he's the most at home as while he can drop back as an outside linebacker in coverage, he's at his best when he's coming off the edge to go get the passer or to get in the backfield to stop the running game. I talked with him some between games today, and he said the OV this past weekend to GT blew him away. He had previously scheduled an OV to Baylor for this weekend and said several weeks ago he might add another June 20th weekend, but he won't be taking either of those. He's done with visits. He confirmed to me he will still announce his commitment publicly on July 4th because there is some significance with that date according to him. I fully expect him to be in the Jackets' class.



I saw some of Houston County today as well. WR Kavon Conciauro has gotten a lot bigger since I saw Houston County play last season early. His nickname is "The Slim Reaper" but it doesn't really fit anymore as he has really added some bulk. I didn't get a chance to talk to him, but he put out something this afternoon that he would be choosing from UGA, GT, Auburn, Duke and Miss St. on July 11th. I'm getting the feeling that it's not going to be GT because both sides (Kavon and GT) have started to focus on other options. As I mentioned above, Tech securing the Rome duo showed they felt good about them and might not have had Conciauro as high a priority as he once was in the class.



Other recruiting info from my talks on Thursday:



-I got some more confirmation that GT fans should be excited about Bear Fretwell's decision on June 15th. I expect him to join the 2026 class. He'll be at GT this weekend for his OV.



-I got word that defensive end Alex Willis had a very productive midweek OV at Georgia Tech this week. Someone told me his comp would be Sylvain Yondjouen as far as body type and where he fits on the field. Prior to the GT visit, Willis had two other visits planned for afterwards, but when he left on Wednesday there was discussion with the GT coaches about canceling those visits. He could very well join the Jackets' 2026 class soon. With Carbin likely going the Jackets' way in a few weeks and Tech making a strong impression on Darryl Rivers this past weekend on his OV, the Edge/DE portion of the class is really taking shape.



-As Kelly talked about in his recruiting buzz this morning, WR Jasen Lopez also had a good midweek visit at GT this week, seeing all the program had to offer as well as spending some time with some GT Basketball staff. He still has plans to visit Miami and FSU and from what I was told, Lopez was being recruited the heaviest for football and basketball combo by FSU. It's still unclear if he will try to do the multi-sport thing in college or focus on football.



Lastly, I've confirmed who will and who won't be there this weekend for Georgia Tech's official visitor list and will have a list/preview up later tonight.