Russell Johnson
Recruiting Analyst / Managing Editor
Staff
-
- May 19, 2016
-
- 31,515
-
- 291,505
-
- 113
-
- 31
Good morning.
Georgia Tech's coaches are filing in to the hotel this morning after another big weekend on campus with a strong group of visitors.
I expect ELCA defensive back Fenix Felton, who visited last weekend, to go public with a Georgia Tech commitment today.
I expect several others as well, though I cannot guarantee they will all go public today.
With Kelly traveling, the majority of the updates from the weekend will take place in this thread. I'll be as in-depth as I can, and will share a wrap-up of sorts once everyone leaves.
As always, this thread will be locked for updates.
Georgia Tech's coaches are filing in to the hotel this morning after another big weekend on campus with a strong group of visitors.
I expect ELCA defensive back Fenix Felton, who visited last weekend, to go public with a Georgia Tech commitment today.
I expect several others as well, though I cannot guarantee they will all go public today.
With Kelly traveling, the majority of the updates from the weekend will take place in this thread. I'll be as in-depth as I can, and will share a wrap-up of sorts once everyone leaves.
As always, this thread will be locked for updates.