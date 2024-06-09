ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING LIVE UPDATES: Key, Georgia Tech wrapping up second big OV weekend

Good morning.

Georgia Tech's coaches are filing in to the hotel this morning after another big weekend on campus with a strong group of visitors.

I expect ELCA defensive back Fenix Felton, who visited last weekend, to go public with a Georgia Tech commitment today.

I expect several others as well, though I cannot guarantee they will all go public today.

With Kelly traveling, the majority of the updates from the weekend will take place in this thread. I'll be as in-depth as I can, and will share a wrap-up of sorts once everyone leaves.

As always, this thread will be locked for updates.
 
