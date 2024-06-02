ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Tech looking to close as first OV weekend winds down

Russell Johnson

Russell Johnson

Recruiting Analyst / Managing Editor
Staff
May 19, 2016
31,288
289,465
113
31
Good morning.

Georgia Tech’s first official visit weekend is coming to an end, and the vision for the 2025 class is, slowly, starting to become more clear.

The vibe around visitors across the country heading into this weekend was that it was going to be extremely hard to get kids to lock in after one visit and not go on others.

That vibes has carried into Sunday morning, based on the majority of the conversations I have had thus far this morning with sources, parents, and recruits.

I’ll post updates as I get them this morning, both from GT’s visit weekend and from elsewhere.
 
