FOOTBALL RECRUITING LIVE UPDATES: Corky Kell 7v7 Day 1

Russell Johnson

Russell Johnson

Recruiting Analyst / Managing Editor
Staff
May 19, 2016
31,433
290,328
113
31
Good morning. Several high school programs, both in Georgia and beyond, are here at Georgia Tech today for the first 7v7 of the summer.

With several GT targets set to compete, should be a good day.

Kelly and I will have updates and eval notes throughout the day.

Excited specifically to get eyes on Santaluces (Fla.) WR Jamar Browder and CB Caden Gordon.

Gordon is a top target. Browder looks the part in warmups.
 
