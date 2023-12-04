Lots of questions about Duke from the TV media, there were a bunch of them today.



Stoudamire said it was a great moment for the players, the fans and the staff and they've put in a lot of work to get there and it was rewarding for the kids and he is happy for them but at the same time, that was Saturday and today is Monday so it is on to the next one. He wants to make sure there are no hangovers going into Georgia tomorrow.



On wins like Duke being his vision for the program, it is definitely the vision but he wants to have a parade down Peachtree so this is an early step, but we are only six games in and I've been telling the team this and I told them this morning and yesterday, but that win put a bullseye on their back and now the expectations go up a little more. I'm pleased with our performance and pleased with our effort, but we can't be content with where we are right now.



Stoudamire said that he is excited to face UGA in start that rivalry and he has been a part of good rivalries in college but they put Georgia's antenna up with that win over Duke so they've got to be prepared and not play like they did at Cincinnati. They lost their first real road test by 35 points so there are a lot of things they've got to do better and they have to limit the turnovers and rebound the ball and be poised and patient on offense.



Stoudamire said the defense is catching up some to the offense now and the offense was a little bit ahead and during the Thanksgiving break they really worked and dug in on defense and were watching more film and understanding the mistakes in the first four games on that side of the ball and you've seen good results in the last two games.



Stoudamire said the help defense has improved a lot and part of that is Baye Ndongo coming back because that gives them a shot blocker presence and he has saved a bunch of possessions on defense for them against Miss State and Duke.



I asked him how he guides Nait George through playing as a true freshman who reclassifies, that everybody makes mistakes and Nait has done a good job and he has been thrust into a position that is not easy and he has held his own. He is working hard to help him and get him adjusted to it.



On UGA, Stoudamire said they have good guards and they put a lot of pressure on teams and they have to get back in transition against them. UGA likes to score in bunches and attack with the guards so they have to be aggressive without fouling which they haven't always been good at this year. Coach White does a great job and he anticipates them being ready for GT.



On the positive atmosphere around GT with hoops and football, Stoudamire said he is very happy for Brent Key and Brent has put in a ton of work and it is not easy what Brent has done. It is not easy to win regardless of what you do. I'm happy for him. He has reached out to me as well and I think the vision that J Batt when he hired both of us last year is starting to come to fruition, but it is early but a great start for all of us and there is great energy around the campus and the athletic department right now.



Stoudamire said that winning on the road is like winning two games and the margin of victory in college basketball is very small and there were a bunch of upsets this weekend. His main thing on the road is he wants to limit live ball turnovers. He said he would rather they throw the ball into the stands than have a live turnover because at least he can set the defense. They've got to keep rebounding at a high level across the court and if they do those two things they will have a chance to win on the road.



Stoudamire said his big rivalry game memory was UCLA breaking a 91-game home winning streak that Arizona had at the time during his freshman season. He said they are big games and fun games when you play a rivalry and the kids need to live for the moment and take care of business in Athens.