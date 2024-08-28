ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued to prepare for Georgia State with a long Wednesday practice as the Jackets aim to improve to 2-0 for the first time since the 2016 season. Following practice safety LaMiles Brooks, running back Jamal Haynes and offensive tackle Jordan Williams spoke to the media about how things are going ahead of the battle for downtown Atlanta this weekend in Bobby Dodd Stadium.



LaMiles Brooks said that, "the plan was to come out more aggressively and just get back to being free, being loose and things like that and for the most part I as able to execute on that," Brooks said.



Brooks said the helmet comms worked good and there were only a few alignment or call issues during the game because they were able to get the picture and the call and make the adjustment quickly.



I asked how hard it would be to prep for a team with even more unknowns than FSU in another week 1 type game, Brooks said it is difficult to game plan because they have to watch a lot of old things and they have new coordinators and you aren't guessing per see, but you don't know for sure what they are doing so you have to study players and personnel and then they will see what they do when they get out there.



Brooks said the first drive was weird and then they got their feel after the first couple of drives and then used the iPads and stuff like that to make adjustments easier and they can see it instead of having to picture it in their heads. All the adjustments were quick and efficient and then they could execute the plan from DC Tyler Santucci.



Brooks said the defense stayed locked in despite the struggle on the first drive and the players have a lot of confidence in Santucci and no one finger-pointed or complained they just knew they had messed a few things up and with the iPads to make adjustments and the level of confidence didn't go down at all after the first drive, they knew they'd go back out there and get after it.



Brooks said he was happy for Taye Seymore to get some quality reps and he told us in the spring he would be in the mix and had a role on the defense and he was proud of him flying around.



I asked if there has been any trash talk with former GT players this week and he said that Kenyatta Watson II actually sent a bunch of them congratulatory texts after the FSU game. He thinks there will be a little trash talk on the field during the game, but they are all boys and it is competition and GT is more worried about GT than anything else.



Brooks said he is excited about playing a night game and the fans are usually more into it and the atmosphere should be very good. They are trying to avoid and learn from their past mistakes in these G5-type games and they are only worried about what they can control.



Brooks said the city championship thing isn't a big factor, it is the biggest game because it is the next one on the schedule and they have another opportunity to play and be the best versions of themselves.



Jamal Haynes said he feels good after the FSU game and the travel back home. He said they are coming off a big game and a strong win and as Coach Key said they have to continue to move forward and they started that on the plane back from Ireland. Their goal is an ACC Championship and they have to focus on that week by week and practice by practice.



Haynes said it is an opportunity this week for a City Championship and it is a big opportunity for GT and he knows a lot of players over there and there are a lot of similarities to the guys GT has on offense and defense and special teams and he thinks this is a special opportunity for GT.



Haynes said he likes the RB depth and Coach McKenzie rotates them every day so it is not the same and they have to work hard every day and guys are doing what they are told in practice and getting comfortable and confident in the offense and he is confident in any of the backs to come in and produce if their number is called.



Haynes said he was comfortable with the pace of the game and slowing things down and they will do whatever OC Buster Faulkner wants them to do and what Coach Key wants for the game plan, their job is to execute that whether it is fast-paced or go slow and control the clock.



Haynes said that Jackson Hawes had a helluva game last week and he is excited to see them keep going.



Jordan Williams said that he feels good coming off the trip to Ireland and he said the staff did a good job preaching things to make the time difference change better like getting rest, staying hydrated and being on top of everything.



Williams said that Ga State being down the road makes no difference to him, every game is the most important game and their next opponent is their best opponent so you have to bring your A-game every week.



I asked Williams about Big Red aka Keylan Rutledge and his performance and he said the goal is to play physical and tough and that is what Big Red has been doing ever since he got to GT and he is very happy with him here.



Williams said he loves what Jackson Hawes is doing with his blocking and they are building a good connection with the TEs and making sure they are on the same page with blocking and last year they had some issues with it.



I asked Williams how much he enjoyed the style of play in the FSU game, physical and downhill and he said that is sandpaper, that is going out playing physical, fast, tough and imposing your will and that is the identity they are trying to have an offense going out there.



Williams was asked if the 36 run attempts were a lot and he said that AJ Artis has them trained to run even more than that and they are prepared for different types of games.



I asked about the focus in practice this week and he said that it has been there and everybody is on top of their assignments and locked in. The main thing is being consistent and everybody has remained focus and the next opponent is the best opponent.



Williams said they are ready for a home game and to see all the fans here and they are going to be ready to go out and perform for everybody.