ADVERTISEMENT

Duke Manny Diaz and his OC and DC pressers on GT

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jul 10, 2006
77,621
285,096
113
43
East Cobb
Manny Diaz Presser

He said they have to deal with success right now and they've had three comeback wins. It was very heavy on questions about the storms in Western North Carolina and how it has impacted people around the program. It was also very heavy on the win over UNC as expected by the local media. Not a lot of GT questions either, actually none.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Whatsthegoodword, putnambee, Faulkner475 and 5 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Brent Key 9/19 Media Avail Notes and Quotes

Replies
48
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
jedara
jedara
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Brent Key media avail 9/17

Replies
12
Views
1K
The Buzz - Members Only
SWATLIEN
S
Kelly Quinlan

Brent Key notes and quotes 9/10

Replies
21
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
donnie5336
D
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Brent Key media avail 9/12

Replies
32
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
Golden_Clay
G
Alex Farrer

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Latest on Rasean "Duke" Dinkins...

Replies
41
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
thrash15
T
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back