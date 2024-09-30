Duke Manny Diaz and his OC and DC pressers on GT

Kelly Quinlan
Manny Diaz Presser
He said they have to deal with success right now and they've had three comeback wins. It was very heavy on questions about the storms in Western North Carolina and how it has impacted people around the program. It was also very heavy on the win over UNC as expected by the local media. Not a lot of GT questions either, actually none.
