Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. NCST. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.The Blood Pressure Jackets did it again!!! The ebb’s & flow of the game almost took some of us out but we prevailed. NCST came in with the plan to not let us beat them on the ground by run committing every play. Fortunately, we did enough in the air, thanks to Philo, to handle business.Early missed opportunity. We have Tackle over with the TE eligible. I’m not sure what King was looking at but it definitely wasn't the TE. NCST blows the assignment. This would’ve been a walk in TDWhen Tah’j is decisive and understands his assignment, he is really good!! Good job slow playing and chasing down the ball carrier for a TFL.Tah’j again. Earlier in the year, we talked about the importance of zone drops based on your position and formation. NCST ran the new “IT” play for 2024 which is the double screen. The 4x1 screen is design the get fast pursuit to the edge which should open up the middle. Tah’j does a great job zoning off the #4 WR, not going beyond the hash, and sniffing out this play for a short gainThis is a tough one here. We have a Cover 0 blitz. Tah’j has the RB. 1) Tatum has to been stronger than this. No RB should knock a LB off his path like this. He must go thru that block. Tah’j is mirroring the back and about to blitz thru the RB since he stayed in and blocked. The RB started left and made his way back right once he saw Tatum blitz. That change of direction led to Tah’j getting caught in the wash and allowed Bailey to easily escape for the TDWhy i posted this? Bc we will see this play a lot vs. UGA Friday night.Here we have bootleg for Haynes in the flat. A blatant hook by the NCSt LB disrupt this play from happening. Ref has to throw the flag hereWe Have a mesh concept from NCST. Initially well sorted out btw Gibbs & Efford. Gibbs has understand where his help is. You can’t miss this tackle from the inside. His head needs to be on the outside shoulder or knee of the ball carrier bc a miss tackle would them spin him Efford behind the line to gainHands were optional to say the least. Good route and throw. He just has to come down with it to keep the drive aliveGreat design and disguise on the Safety blitz, but you must come under control and make the play!What a throw and it’s amazing the chemistry Stockton/Philo still has. It’s always cool seeing the offseason drills translate on the field. Squaring of the shoulders and getting the hips thru for a dot for the 1st down.Maybe an even better throw. The TE running the deep post. The defender did get his hand up into Boyds vision, but you have to focus and make this catch.Really good job here at disguising. Brooks sees the run and shoots the gap for the TFL. Good things happen when you wrap upSometimes it’s just as easy as giving your playmakers an opportunity to make a play. I like the love tap by Singleton to create separation. This is how you need to concentrate on catching the ballYou have our signature spot route. I initially thought Philo was late on this throw, but he waited until the LB cleared to throw it. Honestly, this pretty solid ball placement. Only other place to throw is low at the knees. Also, there is CB waiting in the flat for StocktonWe have to be better here especially for Friday. We have a defender in every gap. The LB gets displaced leaving the A gap open. The LB also gets twirled around and tackled yet no flag. Poor angle by Brooks on the tackle attemptSimilar situation here. Credit to NCSt right guard. He helps throw Zeek Biggers out of the saloon and gets to the 2nd level and pancakes the LB. Zeek needs to be stouter but This play needs to be made by the weak side DE. Robinson needs to crash down hard inside by ripping with his outside arm onto the inside shoulder of the H-back. Another poor angle by Brooks. We must fix these issues to give ourselves a chance Friday