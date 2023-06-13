Russell Johnson
Recruiting Analyst / Managing Editor
Staff
-
- May 19, 2016
-
- 31,611
-
- 293,060
-
- 113
-
- 31
Good morning.
Big day at Georgia Tech ahead, with 25 schools expected on campus today and another 25 tomorrow.
Expect scouting notes and recruiting updates ITT throughout the day.
As always with these type of events, I’m locking the thread to make things easy.
Big day at Georgia Tech ahead, with 25 schools expected on campus today and another 25 tomorrow.
Expect scouting notes and recruiting updates ITT throughout the day.
As always with these type of events, I’m locking the thread to make things easy.