Georgia Tech, coming into the beginning of Pool Play in Durham on Tuesday afternoon, is on the outside of the postseason picture completely.



The conversations between JOL and sources close to the baseball program continue to take place regarding the future of 30th year head coach Danny Hall and his coaching staff.



With games the next two days, and GT throwing their ace reliever in Ben King on Tuesday against UNC, it is clear that Hall is going all-in on attempting to beat the Tar Heels. Who can blame him, after being swept by UVA just a couple of days ago.



The Yellow Jackets achilles heel, as it has been for several years now, is pitching. The combination of free passes and missed spots have killed GT all season.



In the series against the Tar Heels earlier this season, star CF Mac Horvath wasn't what led to the UNC series win, it was the guys around him that downed GT.



Guys like C Tomas Frick, 1B Hunter Stokely, and DH Alberto Osuna had no trouble mastering GT pitching.



While GT can't get beat by Horvath, it also can't allow the role players on this UNC team to beat them.



With Georgia Tech going all-in on winning Tuesday's game vs. UNC, no pitchers are off-limits other than likely Jackson Finley, who pitched just three days ago.



The UVA matchup on Wednesday, and the importance of it will be largely determined by the result on Tuesday. With that being said, the combination of Kyle Teel, Gelof, and UVA's pitching gave Georgia Tech nightmares last weekend.



It isn't easy to beat any team four teams in a row, but given the performance from the Cavaliers last weekend, it is certainly possible if not likely.



THREE PLAYERS TO KNOW FROM UNC



CF Mac Horvath- .312/.414/.711 with 21 HR, 61 RBI, 22 SB, 65 R (started all 54 games)



RF Casey Cook- .333/.449/.429 with 2 HR, 21 RBI, 2 SB, 66 H in 52 games as the lead-off hitter



P Matt Poston- 3-3 in 28 appearances with a 1.67 ERA and a 41/19 K/BB ratio out of the bullpen





THREE PLAYERS TO KNOW FROM UVA



C Kyle Teel- .414/.480/.668 with 11 HR, 58 RBI, 4 SB, 91 H (started all 55 games)



3B Jake Gelof- .340/.442/.774 with 22 HR, 84 RBI, and a 41/42 K/BB ratio



P Jay Woolfolk- 2-0 in 25 appearances with a 2.30 ERA and a 36/19 K/BB ratio out of the bullpen



JOL PREDICTION



Game 1: UNC defeats Georgia Tech 11-5

Game 2: UVA defeats Georgia Tech 9-2



Game 1 against UNC will begin at 3pm on Tuesday, Game 2 against UVA will begin at 3pm on Wednesday.



Both games will air on ACC Network.